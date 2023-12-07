Advertisement

Can Colorado flip the high four-star athlete from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Bradley Central who’s a two-way standout and has shown interest in the Buffaloes before? The Tennessee commit - let’s not forget - has a strong connection to future Vols starting QB Nico Iamaleava from the 7on7 days and that could keep him locked up in Knoxville but Colorado is going to keep trying with Carter until he signs elsewhere. He’s too good and too much of a weapon to not try down the stretch since there has been interest in the past.

The four-star defensive end from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek has not been one to shy away from social media and documenting his recruiting journey as finalists Colorado, Florida State and Syracuse have emerged as the frontrunners. The Seminoles would seem like a long shot here and Edwards will be at Syracuse this weekend with new coach Fran Brown and his staff, so that’s definitely an interesting one to watch since former Colorado position coach Nick Williams is now on Brown’s staff. Still, the Buffaloes are a finalist here heading to signing day.

Colorado was never really in the picture for McRoy before his Oregon commitment - and it’s very tough to turn down the Ducks these days - but a comment made to Rivals following his recent Colorado visit stands out. McRoy said “They obviously need O-linemen and I want to play.” That could be a big selling point down the stretch to the Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville offensive lineman since he’d probably find the field sooner in Boulder than Eugene.

When Miller decommitted from Texas A&M in October there was an overwhelming feeling that the four-star receiver from Silsbee, Texas, was about to flip to LSU. But now a few months on, that still has not happened and Miller recently took a visit to Colorado, where he said it felt like family there and he was immediately comfortable with the situation. Texas A&M, LSU, Colorado and USC are in the main group now.

The 2025 five-star receiver was committed to Colorado for nearly a year but backed off his pledge in November. One reason Watkins cited was concern that Sanders might not be in Boulder by the time he gets there, but after multiple jobs opened this offseason and Sanders really never gained traction with any of them Watkins could be seriously looking at the Buffaloes again. Ohio State, Texas, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma and others are now involved but Watkins made it clear Colorado will still be in the mix.

