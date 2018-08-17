Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-17 08:20:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Others are coming after Wiley, but the CU Buff commit is solid

Mw2kjn8jsq677cma23e4
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest offensive tackle Jake Wiley's recruitment was really just starting to blow up.On May 24, the 6-foot-6 three-star recruit landed his first offer from the Colorado Buffa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}