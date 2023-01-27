Just when the Buffs’ chances looked bleak late in the second, they found themselves down by four with one minute and 15 seconds left in regulation. Their half-court press was effective earlier in the half, sending Gabbidon and da Silva to the line and allowing Nique Clifford to regain possession for a layup.

“For them to shoot 49% and out rebound us and we shoot 37%, how the heck are we in the game?” head coach Tad Boyle said. “Well, the reason we're in the game is because our guys fight and they compete and they scratch, kick, claw. But, we had too many guys with empty performances tonight, on both the offensive and defensive. We had some breakdowns defensively. We couldn't string enough stops together.”

The back and forth did not cease between the teams as they continually contested, drove and finished. However, Colorado (12-10, 4-7 Pac-12) was slowly losing the battle, getting within one or two possessions before ultimately falling to three or more through errors in the front and back courts.

Oregon and Colorado’s stats predicted a competitive matchup, and it was, until Colorado’s press put the Buffs down late losing 75-69.

Clifford and da Silva helped them regain the potential to take home a win leading up to the final minute. Clifford hit a layup making it 70-66. Colorado tried to put pressure to force a foul or a turnover while the Ducks (12-9, 6-4) inbounded, but their press backfired sending Jermaine Couisnard and Rivaldo Soares to the line to seal the deal.

“We had a little bit of a slower start tonight,” Clifford said. “Got down early, fought our way back, but we got to get over that hump and figure out how to win the game.”

The Buffs never really had full control over the Ducks over the course of the game. Oregon set up effective screens that left Colorado scrambling to cover shooters. They were menaces in the paint scoring a total 34 points around the basket. The Ducks didn’t even have 6-foot-11 big man N’Faly Dante in the game, but new starting center Nate Bittle was able to capitalize under the rim. Bittle finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds to lock in his first career double-double.

In the second half, the Ducks improved to hitting 56.5% from the field from their respectable first half 43.3%. However, Colorado lost the length of Lawson Lovering with 11 minutes in regulation after he drew his fourth foul. Boyle didn’t play him for the rest of the game.

KJ Simpson helped on the boards with five rebounds and created plays with four assists, but one of those “empty performances” came from the star guard. Totaling eight points, he made half of those from the line in the second, but that was it.

“Some other guys just couldn't get it done tonight,” Boyle said. “Every night is not going to be your night, but you gotta be able to finish when you have the opportunity to finish. We had multiple guys not do that tonight. That's why we shot 37%.”

Everyone on the Ducks put up shots on Thursday (except Brennan Rigsby) racking up a total 23 bench points. While the Buffs only had 17.

As witnessed prior to Thursday, Colorado is unable to close on the road now holding a 1-6 away record. Oregon's fir tree forest was too tall for the Buffs to conquer and CU now finds themselves 12-10 overall and 4-7 in the Pac-12.

Colorado travels to Corvallis to play Oregon State on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. MT.