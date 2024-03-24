The main goal of the Colorado women’s basketball team coming into this season was to one-up last year’s squad, which reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 6 seed. The Buffs have all the ingredients to make a similar run this season, with many of the same pieces plus a few transfer additions contributing.

Now, they have one game to match last season's result. The Buffs will take on No. 4-seeded Kansas State in what is sure to be a rowdy Bramlage Coliseum Sunday with a chance to make back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances for the first time since 2002 and 2003. It will also be a precursor to next season, when the Buffs and Wildcats will play each other plenty of times in the Big 12.

The Buffs opened their tournament with a great second half against Drake, a tricky No. 12-seed with a very unique style of play that pushed Colorado pretty hard for a half. But the Buffs raised their level on the defensive end to pull away. Kansas State rode the momentum of a first quarter run to a victory over No. 13-seed Portland in the first round, and now the two are on a collision course for a second weekend spot.

Let’s take a look at the matchup and where both teams can gain an upper hand.