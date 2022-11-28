After five years with Colorado's football program, offensive lineman Casey Roddick decided to use his remaining eligibility elsewhere and enter the transfer portal on Monday.

The portal does not open for most players until Dec. 5, however graduate transfers like Roddick can put their name in at any time.

His entrance in the portal comes two days after the Buffaloes' final game of the season, which they lost 63-21 to Utah to finish 1-11 overall and 1-9 in the Pac-12. Roddick started in all 12 games this season, 10 at left guard and two at right tackle after the temporary early-season QB switch with left-handed Owen McCown.

In his career at Colorado, he played in 42 games and 30 as a starter.

Roddick won the Eddie Crowder Team Leadership Award during Sunday’s senior banquet. A well-deserved award as his performance on the field and his character never wavered.

“If I left now I’m going to have another head coach regardless,” he said after the last game on Nov. 26. “I mean, at the end of the day, it’s still football. We focus on what’s ahead, what’s next and right now.”