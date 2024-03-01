Multiple times last season various Colorado players had their moment on the main stage, and this season more new, and and familiar, faces will likely be taking a step forward in making their snaps count.

Whether it was injury, age or changes in the scheme, some players weren’t able to make their anticipated impact on the Buffs or their previous program. With a fresh slate, there is a handful of players that will look to be bigger contributors from week to week in the Buffs' venture into the Big 12.

Here are 10 players CU Sports Report's Troy Finnegan and Nicolette Edwards believe will be active between the hashes this 2024 season.