Offseason outlook: Colorado's potential breakout players in 2024
Multiple times last season various Colorado players had their moment on the main stage, and this season more new, and and familiar, faces will likely be taking a step forward in making their snaps count.
Whether it was injury, age or changes in the scheme, some players weren’t able to make their anticipated impact on the Buffs or their previous program. With a fresh slate, there is a handful of players that will look to be bigger contributors from week to week in the Buffs' venture into the Big 12.
Here are 10 players CU Sports Report's Troy Finnegan and Nicolette Edwards believe will be active between the hashes this 2024 season.
Troy's picks
McClain came in with a lot of buzz last season after Deion Sanders flipped him from Miami in early 2023, but his freshman season wasn’t smooth sailing. McClain struggled to find the field early, with Sanders even calling him out in a postgame press conference, but the former 5-star recruit eventually made his way into the rotation. When he was out there, he flashed the talent that made him so highly coveted, but he also struggled with the physicality of the position. The 165-pound freshman struggled to disrupt routes in press coverage and was a poor tackler in run support.
However, it appears that McClain has put on some more weight over the offseason, and that should help him in both of those areas. Carter Stoutmire, another piece of the 2023 corner rotation, moving to safety also gives me optimism that McClain can be the guy on the outside opposite Travis Hunter. I expect the Florida native to have a big sophomore year.
