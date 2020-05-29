CUSportsNation - Notes & Quotes from Rick George's press teleconference

“Ceal had a number of different roles and I’ll be filling those all internally. We’ve got an incredible staff and whenever we have the opportunity to hire from within and have quality at a national level, we will do that. I think in this case, I’ve identified people who will fit those roles. It won’t be one person having all the different roles that she had, because as you know, she served as a deputy (AD), a senior women’s administrator and a sports supervisor for all of our sports. I’m looking at taking those to different people in our department. I’ve got good people who can fill those roles and I’m hopeful that by the middle of next week at the latest, we’ll be able to announce what that looks like.”

George on replacing longtime WBB coach and administrator Ceal Barry, who announced her retirement last week after spending the last 37 years at Colorado: “I couldn’t be happy for her. She’s been an icon at CU for decades and I know when I was here back in the 80s, she and I used to recruit together. I was recruiting football, obviously, and she women’s basketball but she was the first person I saw when I came back to accept this position in athletics. I’m in the process of filling those roles and believe we’ll have an announcement sometime next week on what that looks like."

George on Chancellor Phil DiStefano's recent announcement that CU plans to begin its Fall 2020 semester on time and in-person on Aug. 24: " I’m sure you all saw the chancellor’s message regarding our campus this fall. The chancellor’s leadership during this time has been incredible and invaluable for us. We’re excited that we will have an on-campus experience for our students and student-athletes this fall. It’s still too early to tell what our stadium and venues will look like in the fall, so I won’t really have a lot for you on that. We’re looking through a number of different scenarios on what that will look like and as we get more information and clarity on the fall on what state and federal guidelines will be we will finalize our plans. We know it’s going to be challenging this coming year but my hope is that we’re better a year from now than we are today. I think it’d be foolish for us not to learn a lot during this time and I think we’ve done that. We’ve learned how to communicate differently, we’ve learned how to be resilient and nimble. We really don’t know the scenario we need to be ready for, but I’m more optimistic today than the last time we talked, about having sports in the fall.”

George on the logistics and safety protocols being taken for student-athletes to return: " For those student-athletes that choose to return from other parts of the country, they’ll be serving a quarantine while they’re here before entering our facilities. We have some extensive re-entry processes in place for out student-athletes. We’ll perform physicals on all of our student-athletes when they come back and so that’s a start and something I’m excited about. We currently have 133 student-athletes who have been in the Boulder area, and (they) will begin testing prior to the June 15 date. Then we’ll be sequencing others who choose to come back to campus. Once we know what they and their families decide, we’ll make accommodations. Our operations and facilities will look very different than they have in the past. We’ll be doing symptom checks and other checks before anyone enters the building, whether that be staff or student-athlete. We’ll also be working out in more functional groups — you won’t see big groups working out at this point. We’ll also be having some type of nutrition, whether it’s Grab ‘N Go or part of our gold card program. We’re finalizing the plans for that."

George on the Pac-12's announcement regarding student-athletes being able to return to campus for voluntary workouts starting on June 15 : “On (Wednesday) we pushed out communication to our student-athletes and their parents regarding this information. We’re excited to welcome back those student-athletes who choose to come back to Boulder now. As was stated in the communication that went out from the NCAA and the Pac-12, these are voluntary, in-person workouts. We also passed some legislation yesterday afternoon as part of the (Division I Council) committee. Student-athletes now have the ability for strength and conditioning coaches to observe virtual workouts, which I think is a real positive move for the NCAA to make."

George on why he feels "more optimistic" about spots returning in the fall: “We’ve had a couple of what I’d consider big shifts. Number one, I think the chancellor’s announcement was significant because having students on our campus and having a learning experience is important and our student-athletes are part of that. To me, that was a real positive as I look at the fall. Also, the announcements that have been made around the country and I’ve been involved in voting on a lot of those things. Just the fact that student-athletes are coming back to campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 1, that’s an important step. And in our conference, at the direction of our CEOs, chancellors, presidents and medical team — and I’ve got to tell you, our medical team is as good as any in the country. We rely a lot on them for their counsel and advice and for us to bring student-athletes back June 15 is great. At least we have a date that we can plan on.

"It’s on us now to make sure (we know) what that’ll look like a student-athlete or staff member steps back into our facility. That has to do with workouts and different cohorts, it has to do with symptom-checking every day, sanitizing our fasciitis in between cohort groups...we’re gearing up for all of that and we’ll be ready assuming that everything works well with campus and our local community. So I think all of those things in my estimation are positive. I think the fact that NASCAR started with two races in the last two weeks, and even that there were no fans there, the evolution on what that will look like in future is a positive. Some of the positives relative to the NFL announcements, MLB, NBA — I think all of those things are positives."

"I look at those things and you know, optimism is better but until we know what the scenario is, there will still be a lot of discussions internally, locally and nationally on what that looks like this fall. But again, I’m more optimistic today than I was 16 weeks ago.”

George on the potential fiscal hit Cu would face in the event of no fall sports revenue coming in from football and volleyball, specifically regarding fan attendance or lack thereof: “The numbers are significant and we've looked at that. As an example, and we haven't completed our budget, but if there were no fans at all, it’d be interesting. It really depends on those fans who have bought tickets and do they want us to keep that money? Do they not? So putting a number on that, I’m not exactly sure what that would be, but as I’ve said to all of you before, we are looking at scenarios where there’s a reduction in revenue. There’s going to be a reduction in revenue regardless of if we play 12 games with fans, with a portion of fans or with no fans. We’re looking at all those scenarios and that’s why we’ve been making some decisions to lower our expenses as well so we can offset some of that, which again, will be challenging to do, based on the scenario that we get.”

George on what measures Colorado is considering to save money in an attempt to offset anticipated revenue losses:“There's a lot of things that we’re contemplating at this point. I know you’re tired of hearing me say it, but we’re looking at all scenarios and what it might look like. Taking the NFL Draft as an example, that was done differently than it’s ever been done, but the numbers and the ratings were significant. People are hungry for live sports and yes, we will be creative in what we do inside of our stadium if we have a reduced number of fans or no fans. We will certainly put things in place to try to maximize revenue that we can get fro television and ad partners.”

George on how local and state guidelines and measures will impact CU's student-athletes being able to come back and work out on campus: “I know campus researchers came back this week (along with) other groups on campus. The campus has policies, the state has policies...we’re taking all the precautions in place to make sure that when we submit our work plan to campus that it’ll be in compliance with whatever guidelines that they set forth for us. I certainly feel strongly on what we’re doing in our facilities. I think our protocols and our processes are excellent and we want to make sure that people who walk in our doors feel comfortable (doing so ) with the precautions and protocols we’ve put into place."

“I still think student-athletes will come back because they can still access our academic center and our trainers through appointments. I do think a number of our student-athletes want to come back but certainly we’ll adhere to any guidelines that are set in front of us. Will it impact us? I’m certain it will — if we don’t have gyms open by that time, but I think the key thing I want to mention is that there’s a difference from this regard: one, we can control who comes in our facilities. We’ve got strength coaches to make sure that in between lifts we clean bars and social distance. We’ve got three weight rooms in right now that we can spread student-athletes out and we will sanitize between every cohort lift. We will adhere to whatever the guidelines are but we’re ready to go. We're Just waiting for the direction and the guidance that we’ll get from our local and state and campus policies and procedures.”

***At the end of the day, CU and its student-athletes will need to adhere to local and state guidelines put in place with respect to gyms and re-openings of facilities. While there certainly appear to bee robust procedures on the table to make Colorado's facilities as safe and sanitary as possible, if the state and Boulder County by June 15th have contrary "policies and procedures" to allowing student-athletes to congregate and work on on campus, that could create a snafu for returning Buffaloes.

George on how many student-athletes he anticipates will return and how Colorado will safely accommodate their presence: "We’ve had over 100 student-athletes here in the area since the pandemic starting. We have 133 still in this area. We anticipate that to grow a little bit with the NCAA’s announcement. But that’s a decision that the parents and the student-athlete need to make. We’re going to be comfortable with their decision, whatever it is. But we also want them to know that if they choose to send their son or daughter back, so that they can have voluntary workouts through the end of June, we want to make sure they understand what that’s going to mean and how many people are going to work out and quarantine and all those things.”

“(Out of) the 133 student-athletes already here, I think that encompasses every sport that we have. And so again, what we want to do, is be thoughtful about how we bring people back. We’re beginning the physicals on (the student-athletes already in town) right now before other students could potentially arrive. We’re going to test as many of those student-athletes as we can so that we’re prepared for those who want to work out in-person voluntarily. We’re working through those processes — different hours, gyms, number of people — all those things. The key thing is to sanitize equipment in between lifts and cohort groups and have masks which (we) will utilize as we move forward.”