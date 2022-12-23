With all the action going down during the Early Signing Period, the recruiting process for three-star receiver Devin Hyatt may extend until National Signing Day in February. South Carolina (June) and Kentucky (Oct.) hosted Hyatt on official visits but neither school, for now, may factor into his final decision.

Hyatt shared the teams reaching out are “UNC, NC State, Colorado, and Auburn.”

When the dead period is over, trips and official visits are on the agenda.

“I am still working on the dates,” Hyatt stated.

Hyatt confirmed that he is considering all four schools going a step further stating those are his “top schools.”

IMG Academy’s (Bradenton, Fla.) receiver is credited with 20 offers.