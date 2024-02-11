No. 8 Arizona hands Colorado first home loss
“All you can ask for is an opportunity,” Colorado head coach Tad Boyle said Thursday after his team knocked off Arizona State.
The Buffs had a major one on Saturday night, with a chance to pick up what would have easily been their best win of the season and bolster their NCAA Tournament resume in a major way. No. 8 Arizona had other ideas, as it put on a masterful performance on the offensive end to easily put away Colorado, 99-79. The loss was the Buffs’ first all season at the CU Events Center, after they came in with a 13-0 record in Boulder.
“Sometimes it’s necessary where you’ve just gotta tip your cap to the other team,” Boyle said after the loss. “I thought Arizona played great tonight. I really do. I think they deserved to win, they were the more aggressive team, they made shots and they were physical. We didn’t play well enough to win, and that was obvious.”
The Buffs, sensing that this was their biggest game of the season, came out of the gates firing in front of a packed CU Events Center crowd wearing all white, and a Tristan da Silva steal and dunk put the Buffs (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) up 8-2 and got the crowd involved early. The Wildcats settled in, however, responding with nine straight points of their own to reset things.
From there, it was a masterpiece of shotmaking from Tommy Lloyd’s group. Arizona (19-5, 10-3) exploded on the offensive end, seemingly getting a bucket every single time that CU threatened to take a lead. For most of the first half, the Buffs did just enough to stay within a possession or two, but the Wildcats were always able to keep their nose in front.
The calculus changed for the Buffs at the halfway point in the half when Eddie Lampkin Jr. picked up his second foul, forcing him to the bench for the remainder of the half. The Buffs were forced to go small against the monster Arizona front line, playing Tristan da Silva and Luke O’Brien at the 4 and 5 spots. Colorado held its own on the offensive end over that stretch, but its lack of size defensively hurt it in the paint and on the glass. When the dust settled, Arizona had extended its lead to seven and took a 47-40 lead into the break.
“I thought we were doing a decent job without him,” Boyle said about the prospect of letting Lampkin play through the foul trouble in the first half. “If he picks up his third, it’s really hard then. It’s such a physical game and Arizona is such a physical team, they put foul pressure on you, so yeah I thought about it but I didn’t do it.”
A seven-point deficit felt like a decent spot to be in, considering the shotmaking from Arizona and Lampkin’s foul trouble, but the Wildcats took the air out of the building to start the second half. In the first minute of the second half, Caleb Love knocked down a 3-pointer off of an offensive rebound and Keshad Johnson followed it up with a triple of his own, and the Wildcats’ lead grew to 13 in the blink of an eye.
Within five minutes, 13 had turned to 20, and the mountain continued to get steeper. By the time Colorado was able to pick its offense back up, its defense had fallen apart, and Arizona was able to get a score every time CU began to threaten to get the crowd back into it. Finally, with 2:48 remaining, Love threw down a two-handed dunk on a fast break, waved goodbye to the CU student section, and the Buff fans started to file out of the CUEC as “U of A” chants echoed behind them.
“They just never got rattled,” KJ Simpson said of Arizona. “They never got rattled and that’s why they’re ranked for a reason. They have the success that they have for a reason. A good team like that, they play poised and they play under control no matter how many points the other team scores, no matter what the run is. That’s what really happened. Every time we scored, they never hung their heads or got frustrated with one another, they just stuck to the game plan and kept on playing.”
Simpson and Tristan da Silva each had a game-high 20 points, and Simpson added a season-high nine assists on top of it, but it wasn’t enough to make it a competitive game in the final minutes. Cody Williams had one of the worst games of his stellar freshman campaign, as the physical Arizona defense limited him to just eight points and forced him to turn the ball over five times.
Five Wildcats scored in double figures Saturday, led by Love with 19 and Pelle Larsson, who was excellent all night and finished with 18. Oumar Ballo was a beast on the interior as usual, notching 16 points and 13 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season. Arizona dominated the game with 23 second-chance points and 23 points off turnovers to match, taking advantage of the Buffs’ sloppiness and lack of size throughout the evening.
“It can change if the players decide they want to make a change,” Boyle said of the Buffs’ defense. “That’s how it can change. Their coach isn’t gonna change what he stresses and what we practice and what we work on.”
The Buffs are now in serious danger of missing the NCAA Tournament, as their record in Quad 1 games drops to 1-5 and they are still without a marquee win on the resume. They’ll look to keep their hopes alive with a couple of wins on their trip to Los Angeles next weekend. First up is red-hot UCLA, winners of five in a row, Thursday night. Tipoff from Pauley Pavilion will be at 7 p.m. MST and the game will be televised on ESPN.