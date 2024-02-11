“All you can ask for is an opportunity,” Colorado head coach Tad Boyle said Thursday after his team knocked off Arizona State.

The Buffs had a major one on Saturday night, with a chance to pick up what would have easily been their best win of the season and bolster their NCAA Tournament resume in a major way. No. 8 Arizona had other ideas, as it put on a masterful performance on the offensive end to easily put away Colorado, 99-79. The loss was the Buffs’ first all season at the CU Events Center, after they came in with a 13-0 record in Boulder.

“Sometimes it’s necessary where you’ve just gotta tip your cap to the other team,” Boyle said after the loss. “I thought Arizona played great tonight. I really do. I think they deserved to win, they were the more aggressive team, they made shots and they were physical. We didn’t play well enough to win, and that was obvious.”

The Buffs, sensing that this was their biggest game of the season, came out of the gates firing in front of a packed CU Events Center crowd wearing all white, and a Tristan da Silva steal and dunk put the Buffs (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) up 8-2 and got the crowd involved early. The Wildcats settled in, however, responding with nine straight points of their own to reset things.

From there, it was a masterpiece of shotmaking from Tommy Lloyd’s group. Arizona (19-5, 10-3) exploded on the offensive end, seemingly getting a bucket every single time that CU threatened to take a lead. For most of the first half, the Buffs did just enough to stay within a possession or two, but the Wildcats were always able to keep their nose in front.

The calculus changed for the Buffs at the halfway point in the half when Eddie Lampkin Jr. picked up his second foul, forcing him to the bench for the remainder of the half. The Buffs were forced to go small against the monster Arizona front line, playing Tristan da Silva and Luke O’Brien at the 4 and 5 spots. Colorado held its own on the offensive end over that stretch, but its lack of size defensively hurt it in the paint and on the glass. When the dust settled, Arizona had extended its lead to seven and took a 47-40 lead into the break.

“I thought we were doing a decent job without him,” Boyle said about the prospect of letting Lampkin play through the foul trouble in the first half. “If he picks up his third, it’s really hard then. It’s such a physical game and Arizona is such a physical team, they put foul pressure on you, so yeah I thought about it but I didn’t do it.”