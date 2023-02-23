Both Miller and Jaylyn Sherrod were the difference makers in the fourth quarter pushing the game into the first overtime. Sherrod started off the fourth drilling a 3-pointer, stealing Stanford’s following possession and taking it back for a layup.

“It just hurts because I came here so I could compete with teams like Stanford, but this is probably the closest I've been to them in my whole college career,” Quay Miller said. “Just being able to play with this team and to compete and to not have it come out the way we want to it's just like … you because you want it so bad.”

An emotional press conference followed the loss as it has been two years since the Buffs were as close to conquering Stanford as they were Thursday. For Quay Miller, who transferred from Washington before the 2021-22 season, this is the closest she has ever been to beating Stanford in her career.

CU women’s basketball got fans' heart rates up Thursday afternoon playing into double overtime against third-ranked Stanford, but a late 8-0 run from the Cardinal gave it the late lead and 73-62 win.

“Quay told me to shoot the three,” Sherrod said.

Miller hit six shots from the free-throw line and Sherrod had the final say in the fourth with a layup to tie the game, 48-48. The Buffs offense only hit 26.9% from the field in the second half, while Stanford connected on 41.9% of its shots from the field.

A similar offensive theme lingered into overtime. Colorado couldn’t produce much from the field, but laid on a press to draw multiple foul opportunities. Sherrod provided the Buffs the lead in the first overtime with her pair of free throws, but in her next appearance at the line she missed both shots to potentially end the game.

Colorado guarded Cameron Brink well throughout the scrappy game, only allowing her eight total points. She also fouled out midway through the first overtime.

“They just bring in another McDonald's All-American,” head coach JR Payne said. “I thought Lauren Betts was absolutely incredible ... a large part of the game when Cameron went out. They're so good and so big and so deep inside, it's kind of like, ‘we'll just bring in the next six kids.’ But I'm proud of us for defending her and defending different people really well tonight.”

Lauren Betts, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, hit one of two shots from the line to force another five final minutes of play.

Colorado quickly fell in the second overtime when Stanford ent on a 5-0 run while CU didn’t make one basket from the field. Sherrod hit a pair of shots from the line, but Stanford’s Haley Jones didn’t give the Buffs much left to hold onto.

Thursday’s loss was the first time this season the Buffs lost two consecutive games. Even though Thursday's result wasn't an ideal outcome, holding the No. 3 team in the nation to double overtime isn’t a bad sign one week away from the conference tournament.

CU has one day to recover before taking on Cal at noon on Saturday, and the Buffs are leaning on their ability to bounce back going into that matchup with the Bears.

“We are super resilient,” Payne said. “We don't spend very long being either too happy or too sad about the outcome of a game because we understand the importance of the next game. “It's okay to be sad and be disappointed, but by tomorrow this game is done and we have to really focus for Cal.”