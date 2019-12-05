The No. 20-ranked Colorado Buffaloes (7-0) stayed perfect in 2019 on Wednesday night via a comeback win against the visiting Loyola Marymount Lions, in a game that saw CU take control of things with less than three minutes left in the second half after trailing most of the game. McKinley Wright IV and D'Shawn Schwartz tied for the team lead with 16 points apiece.

Junior guard D'Shawn Schwartz dribbles the ball in the second half of CU's 76-64 win on Wednesday. (Nigel Amstock / CU Independent)

Down 34-30 at halftime, after an initial 20 minutes of play that were overflowing with mistakes, missed shots and turnovers — so many turnovers, as Tad Boyle has joked in the past — to maintain a popular bakery, the Buffs rallied in the second half, outscored the opposition, 46-30, and won by a final score of 76-64. I think that as a general statement, the first thing that needs to be said here is that the mistakes Colorado committed throughout this game (subpar FT shooting, failing to finish shots near the rim and most obvious and importantly, the turnovers) are going to get them absolutely obliterated against Kansas this Saturday if there’s a repeat and regularity with the aforementioned mishaps. Colorado’s opening offensive possessions in both the first and second half were turnovers. If that doesn’t epitomize how the night went then I don’t know what does. With about 16 minutes left in the second half, the Buffs had 16 turnovers compared to 17 rebounds. Loyola Marymount was flirting with a conversion rate in the 50s for the entire game. Colorado needs to prepare for Kansas to be equally as hot, and if that does end up being the case, combined with the self-imposed struggles, the Buffs are in trouble. Feel free to chalk this one up under the “ugly win” category. Colorado has had far too many of those for comfort and it’s exactly why recently the team has enjoyed a move up the AP Poll equivalent to a snail’s pace. Most alarming about Wednesday’s game against the Lions was undoubtedly the turnovers. The Buffs coughed the ball up transition, got their pockets picked in the offensive zone, made some bad passes/decisions — point being, CU gave up turnovers in about every imaginable manner. I risk sounding like a total defeatist, but I fail to see how the multi-faced issue in regards to the turnovers is solved in time to face the No. 2 team in the nation on their home court. Who knows, perhaps that will be the case, and I sure hope it is, but at the end of the day, the Buffaloes continue to flirt with disaster. But on the other side of the coin that shows all of CU’s perpetuating issues, there is something to be said about this team’s ability to overcome them. That indeed is a moral victory, yet you’re crazy if you’re telling me the 2017-18 or 2018-19 teams would have been able to consistently overcome bad first halves and all of the above in terms of noted mistakes. So that is something to appreciate, but I think on the whole, the Buffs to me look like the kind of team that’s going to be very much exposed on a big stage in Lawrence if they don’t clean themselves up. That’s my initial summary of this one. I’ll move now to individual player analyses.

Tyler Bey grabs a rebound and looks to stay inbound in the offensive zone. (Nigel Amstock / CU Independent)