Colorado went to Tucson shorthanded and left with its biggest loss of the season, falling to No. 10 Arizona, 97-50.

The Buffs (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) were able to get through Washington and Washington State without key contributors Cody Williams (14.0 ppg) and Tristan da Silva (15.7 ppg). However in Thursday’s matchup, Colorado was outmanned and outplayed by Arizona’s aggressive lineup on both ends of the floor.

Arizona sits at No. 1 in scoring offense (92.31) in the Pac-12 while Colorado is at No. 2 (82.23), but the Wildcats’ backcourt smothered the Buffs chances of connection on many of their shots. KJ Simpson, who was coming off a 34-point game against Washington State, only produced 10 points in Tucson. Javon Ruffin led the Buffs with 11.

Simpson and Ruffin were the only two Buffs to reach double figures as CU shot 36 percent from the field (20-55). In addition to the shooting woes, Colorado turned the ball over 18 times, which is a season high in regulation, and lost the rebounding battle, 45-25.

From beginning to end, Arizona was able to get almost whatever shots it wanted in the frontcourt. The Wildcats (11-3, 2-1) shot 56 percent from the field (40-71) and made 11 3-pointers. Motiejus Krivas (15), Caleb Love (16), Kylan Boswell (14) and Pelle Larsson (18) finished with led the Wildcats.

Playing in Arizona’s home arena has proven to be a challenge in CU’s history as the Buffs haven’t won a game at Arizona since 1965, and Thursday night in Tucson was yet another example.

Looking ahead, it appears da Silva (ankle) and Williams (wrist) are trending towards coming back. The Buffs long road trip continues as the squad is taking the trip to Tempe to take on Arizona State on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6:00 pm MT.