Jimmy Horn Jr. was the first Colorado player to meet the coaching staff’s “standard” that defensive ends coach Nick Williams referenced after Wednesday’s practice. Luckily for defensive line group, it's also on its way to earning its numbers.

“They're doing a lot better,” Williams said. “We brought a new philosophy and a new way of doing things and they've bought in so far. They're living up to the standard and they're trying to do all the things I'm asking them to do. They’re trying to play hard and they're buying in and I'm proud of them. … They're all getting better in their own way.”

Transfers such as Shane Cokes (Dartmouth), Taylor Upshaw (Michigan) and Jordan Domineck (Arkansas) have set the standard for the line in their own right this spring. They’re each running with the first team in practice, often getting a hand on Shedeur Sanders or putting pressure on the offensive line. Cokes specifically has been in the spotlight this spring for his performance, and among the defensive linemen, he’s most likely to claim his number first.

“He plays hard,” Williams said. “He’s a team guy. He’s a leader and we’re glad he’s here. He’ll do whatever you ask him to and that’s what we need, guys like that.”