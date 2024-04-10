Dead last. That’s what Colorado’s rushing attack ranked in the FBS last season.

Of course, some of that is weighed down by the amount of sacks that the Buffs surrendered, but it still paints a pretty clear picture of Colorado’s ineffectiveness on the ground.

There are a number of factors that go into that failure: a pass-heavy scheme, poor offensive line play, injuries to a talented transfer in Alton McCaskill, and some backs being used in roles that didn’t necessarily fit their skill set, and you end up with the poor end product. But the Buffs have invested significantly in the pieces around the run game, and running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell thinks it will pay dividends in the fall.

“Last year it was dictated based on the tempo of the offense and what the defense was presenting to us,” Harrell said. “Our O-line was decent last year but it wasn’t where we needed it to be. So when you invest into it, when you bring in Pat Shurmur as the OC, you bring in Coach Phil (Loadholt) as the O-line coach and then you bring in a whole new O-line that we feel has a different mindset, then you’re investing into the run.