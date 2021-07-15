New DL pledge Erick Conley: 'I felt wanted by CU'

Conley visited CU in mid-June and chose the Buffs over South Carolina, Navy, Colorado State and others.

On Tuesday, the Buffaloes' Class of 2022 grew to 11, with Houston (Alief Taylor) area defensive tackle Erick Conley joining the fold.

For Conley, the authenticity displayed by Karl Dorrell and Chris Wilson, who have been pursuing him since early February, was pivotal throughout his recruitment.

Colorado's coaches seemed to make it clear from day one that Conley was a priority target of theirs and the upfront approach paid off.

“The recruitment — I could really say I felt wanted," Conley said. "There’s (the saying:) ‘Choose the school that wants you, not the school you want’ — I felt wanted by CU. Me and the coaches built a relationship off of realness."

"Nothing was fake about it. We talk about real things, real life stuff and that played a big role in me choosing Colorado — being around real, authentic people.”

Conley, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive tackle, said that Wilson had talked to him about potentially moving around the d-line by the time he gets to college.

While the Buff recently got a verbal pledge from d-end Aaron Austin, a fellow Lone Star State prospect, where Conley winds up playing when he arrives in Boulder remains to be seen.

“(Wilson) envisions me rotating me because I’m a versatile player," Conley said. "If that’s the end, the edge or the inside, they like my quickness and I think that’ll help me a lot in college."

"The things that (Colorado) liked were my length, my ability to get off the ball, my quickness in my first step, my power and me as a person.”