Back during Colorado’s early 1990’s heyday, the Buffs possessed one of the nation’s best defenses and defensive coordinator Charles Kelly took notice as he was in the early stages of a coaching career that has now spanned 30 years.

Greg Brown, a former defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator for Colorado, was one of Kelly’s “early mentors,” Kelly said.

But, ultimately, none of that is why he is in Boulder now, making the move after spending the last four years as the associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach at national power Alabama.

That was all Deion Sanders.

“You make decisions based off of people and when Coach Prime got this job, there was no hesitation from me,” Kelly said Thursday, meeting with reporters for the first time since being hired as Colorado's defensive coordinator. “I knew it was something that had the chance to be very special and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Working for Nick Saban at Alabama, Kelly coached a Crimson Tide defense that ranked 13th nationally in total defense and ninth in scoring defense.

But that too was then, and this is now.

Alabama is used to churning out dominant defenses. Colorado had one of the worst defenses in all of college football last season, ranking dead last out of the 131 FBS teams in allowing 44.5 points per game and next to last in total defense (509.8 YPG).

Kelly and his staff are here to build a new defensive identity for the Buffs, and sure, if there's anything he can transfer over from his time at Alabama, that would help.

“When you work with people, there’s no doubt you take things from them that try to help you in the future and I will definitely do that,” he said. “Also understand this, you can’t copy anybody. You have to have your own personality. … This is going to be Colorado’s defense. This is going to be our defense. That’s what we want it to be, but we have to establish the criteria, identity -- we got to do that consistently.”

The coaching staff is currently in the preparation phase for spring practice, which begins on March 19. They’re evaluating the roster and collaborating with each other to discover the potential strengths of this 2023 squad. Kelly says he aims to develop a multifaceted, adaptable and aggressive defense.

Recruiting was a key piece to Colorado's early success during this frenetic offseason. Kelly and the coaching staff spent the last months travelling the country in search of the next Buffs to build that defense they envision. Recruiting has been one of Kelly’s strong suits throughout his career, but he also said that is a function of the program to which a coach is recruiting.

He sees the potential here at Colorado with Sanders.

“I’ve worked for a lot of great head coaches and the head coach has a lot to do with how you can recruit,” Kelly said. “One of the things that excited me the most was to recruit for Coach Prime.”

Ultimately, Kelly hopes the potential is there to bring Colorado back to its 1990s standards that he remembers.

“We just want to bring this program back to the success that it’s had in the past,” he said.