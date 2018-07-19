CUSportsNation.com

New Colorado Football Offer: Three-star DL Na'im Rodman
Colorado is looking to replenish its defensive line core in the class of 2019, and the Buffaloes are still without a commitment along the D-line.
Colorado defensive line coach Kwahn Drake extended a new scholarship offer to 6-foot-3, 290-pound three-star nose guard Na'im Rodman from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco -- the same high school that produced Buffs' Shay Fields and Jacob Callier.
Rodman also holds offers from the likes of Colorado State, Minnesota, Oregon State, and Yale. He is high school teammates with CU commit Titus Toler.
Recruitment timeline
July 19 - Colorado offer
July 9 - Yale offer
June 9 - Visit to Rice
June 5 - Oregon State offer
May 21 - Navy offer
May 1 - Colorado State offer
February 27 - Minnesota offer
February 22 - First offer, from Dartmouth
