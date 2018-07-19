CUSportsNation.com

Colorado is looking to replenish its defensive line core in the class of 2019, and the Buffaloes are still without a commitment along the D-line.

Colorado defensive line coach Kwahn Drake extended a new scholarship offer to 6-foot-3, 290-pound three-star nose guard Na'im Rodman from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco -- the same high school that produced Buffs' Shay Fields and Jacob Callier.

Rodman also holds offers from the likes of Colorado State, Minnesota, Oregon State, and Yale. He is high school teammates with CU commit Titus Toler.

Recruitment timeline

July 19 - Colorado offer

July 9 - Yale offer

June 9 - Visit to Rice

June 5 - Oregon State offer

May 21 - Navy offer

May 1 - Colorado State offer

February 27 - Minnesota offer

February 22 - First offer, from Dartmouth

BUFF NATION: New 2019 DL offer - Na'im Rodman