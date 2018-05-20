CUSportsNation.com

Other offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Illinois, Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Rundown: Clearly, there is a lot of competition for the four-star OLB/DE, but his athleticism, versatility, and overall football skill would fit very nicely into DJ Eliot's defense at Colorado. According to MaxPreps, Trice recorded 75 total tackles including 14 total tackles and 14.5 sacks as a junior in 2017. Trice has taken visits to Arizona, ASU, Cal, and Washington and is inspecting every school that offers. Trice plans on taking official visits much later this year, so the Buffs have plenty of time to catch up.