CUSportsNation - National Signing Day 2021 a quiet affair for Colorado

On what usually is a get-up-at-4-in-the-morning kind of day, to be ready for any early bird signees or surprises sending in NLIs from the East Coast, this National Signing Day has far from necessitated doing anything akin to that.

After all, Colorado Sports Information sent out an email late last night indicating that the Buffs did not plan on signing a single player today and that there wouldn't be a normal press conference or signing day coverage due to the lack of players to introduce.

In the last 24 hours, the Buffaloes have lost two commitments — one in unexpected fashion from La Habra, Calif. OLB/S TJ Patu and the other on more predictable terms, with Garland, Texas DT Ike Iwunnah swapping his CU pledge in order to sign with Michigan early this morning.

On top of that, Snoqualmie, Wash. QB Clay Millen, who, for the second time in his recruitment seemed right on the verge of going with the Buffs, also opted to commit elsewhere, this time with Nevada.

In terms of the end result via the aforementioned defections and swings and misses, compared to the reinforcements it appeared Colorado was going to be receiving at multiple position groups, for CU fans, it's hard at face value not to be downright disappointed.

There's without doubt validity in feeling disappointed or frustrated today, but there's also more to consider big picture-wise with CU's slow signing day.

The Iwunnah result represents the glass half empty part of the equation.

Below is a brief snippet of what he had to say in explaining his decision to flip from Colorado to Michigan.

"Michigan has resources beyond any school that I had offers from....My family and I compared it to Colorado and Michigan won over the top. It was the best school."

If during the Valero Alamo Bowl, Texas provided a lessen to Colorado on the gridiron about how much ground the Buffs have to cover before being able to compete with bigger dogs, Michigan provided a parallel lesson on the recruiting trail today.