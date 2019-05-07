Most recent offers issued by Colorado
1. Donovan Clark, CB: Clark, a member of the Class of 2020, is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound 3-star defensive back from Sumner, Washington. He has offers from Wazzu, Oregon, Oregon State and Utah State.
His offer appears to have come via CU DBs coach Travares Tillman.
Glad to say the University of Colorado has offered me! Thank you @Coach_TTillman for comin out this morning🤘🏾#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/mrVuXLDxYD— Donovan.Clark🗡 (@Dono_clark) May 7, 2019
2. Justin Jackson, DE: Jackson is a freshman at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He announced his offer from Colorado around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and through his Rivals profile and on Twitter, it appears CU is his first offer. Watch his highlight reel from NWCC below.
🙏🏽Bless to receive and offer from the University of Colorado #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/9RZn9ACgUE— justin jackson🐍 (@justinjacksonXX) May 7, 2019
3. JoJo Earle, WR: Earle, a member of the Class of 2021, has several offers (9) on the line other than CU, including: Arkansas, Michigan, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas Christian. Watch his highlights from this past season at Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas. Noteworthy that he runs a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash.
Blessed to say I have received an offer from The University of Colorado !! #GoBuffs ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DkIIBdLysF— JoJo💕🌴 (@kvshy_J) May 7, 2019