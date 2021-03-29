CUSportsNation - Monday proves to be a busy day of transfers for Colorado men's hoops

Monday has thus far proved to be a busy day for Colorado, as before noon news broke that four players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Seniors D'Shawn Schwartz , Dallas Walton and Alexander Strating plus walk-on freshman Isaac Jessup all have hit the portal.

With the departures of Schwartz, Walton and Strating, coupled with McKinley Wright IV's long-pronounced intentions not to take advantage of his free year of NCAA-granted eligibility and return to Colorado for another year, Jeriah Horne and Maddox Daniels are the two remaining scholarship seniors whose intentions ahead of this upcoming season are unknown.

If neither of them opt to return, Colorado has two open scholarships to use on the transfer market in competing a 13-man roster for the 2021-2022 campaign. The Buffs currently have 11 players on scholarship for next year.

In Colorado's NCAA Tournament victory over Georgetown, Schwartz became the 37th player in program history to score 1,000 career points, dropping 18 against the Hoyas.

A former four-star recruit from Colorado Springs, Schwartz became the third member of Colorado's 2017 class, behind Wright IV and Tyler Bey, to achieve the milestone.

Schwartz averaged over nine points per game for the Buffaloes in his sophomore, junior and senior campaigns and was a regular three-point sharpshooter, leading the team in converted long balls in 2019-2020.

Fans will doubtless never forget Schwartz's game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer against Dayton in December of 2019 that lifted the Buffs over the No. 13-ranked Flyers in Chicago.

Schwartz also scored the game-winning backset on a tip-in dunk against Southern California in this year;'s Pac-12 Tournament semifinals game.



