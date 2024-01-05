As the Colorado women’s basketball team was reloading to improve on its Sweet 16 appearance in 2023, head coach JR Payne turned to a familiar face: former Missouri wing Sara-Rose Smith.

“We recruited her out of high school,” Payne said. “She was sort of that Swiss Army Knife that we love to have, similar to Tay Jones who could play two, three, four and could definitely rebound with kids bigger than her. So to have that type of versatility, athleticism, motor, she doesn’t get tired. She can just go, and go, and go, and go. I think that’s gonna be really pivotal for us throughout the Pac-12 season.”

Smith, a native of Victoria, Australia, was a key piece for the Tigers last season off the bench, averaging over 20 minutes a game and making five starts. Her versatility as a defender and a rebounder made her a natural fit for Payne and the Buffs, who have built their culture largely on the defensive end.

Despite spending much of the season coming off the bench, Smith led the Tigers in rebounding by a healthy margin at nearly seven per game. She recorded seven games with double-digit rebounds and had six double-doubles. Defensively, she averaged nearly a steal per game and showed the ability to guard perimeter players and hold her own on the inside. Naturally, Smith and the Buffs were a perfect match