Mike Sanford eager to begin competition at quarterback this spring

Colorado's upcoming spring practices, set to begin Wednesday, March 30, will feature something that's been notably absent in Boulder for quite some time now: a robust quarterback competition.

Granted, in 2020, both Sam Noyer and Tyler Lytle competed for the starting gig, with then-true freshman Brendon Lewis taking more of a backseat as he learned the ropes of operating Colorado's offense.

Last season, Lewis and Tennessee transfer J.T Shrout appeared to be engaged in a pretty even preseason battle, but Shrout went down with a significant knee injury during CU's fall camp in August, instantly propelling Lewis into the starter's seat.

But before Noyer took over in 2020, the Buffs had been stable at quarterback for more than the better part of a decade, with Sefo Liufau and Steven Montez handling starting duties for nearly seven full seasons straight between 2013-19.

While there certainly was nothing illegitimate of Noyer's and Lytle's competition in 2020, it featured only two players.

The good competition between Lewis and Shrout last year was ended prematurely the second Shrout got injured.

Looking ahead to this spring, the Buffs are set to have a bigger handful of players ready to compete in Lewis, Shrout, sophomore Drew Carter, Houston transfer Maddox Kopp, a redshirt freshman, and true freshman Oakie Salave'a.

Carter attempted a total of 12 passes in 2021, mostly in garbage time, while Kopp didn't see the field for Houston as a freshman.

Salave'a, who hails from American Samoa (Tafuna High), went 31-7 in four years as starting quarterback, winning back-to-back American Samoa High School Athletic Association Championships as a junior and senior.

New offensive coordinator and QBs coach Mike Sanford is eager to begin evaluating the talent he has to worth with.

“That position is always open for competition and really, every position is," Sanford said. "I know that’s a very open-ended, standard answer, but you’re only as good as your last practice and you’re only as good as your last game."

"So, we’re always going to compete — and we’re going to compete with each other, not against each other. I’ve made that very clear to the offensive units."