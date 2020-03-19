On Wednesday, Colorado soon-to-be senior (that is, if he doesn't end up in the NBA before late) guard McKinley Wright IV joined hosts Mike Yam and Don MacLean on their Inside Pac-12 Men's Basketball podcast. Wright IV talked about a variety of topics with Yam and MacLean, in particular the Buffs' end-of-season meltdown, culminating in a graceless defeat at the hands of Washington State in the first round of the now-cancelled Pac-12 Tournament. In terms of a poignant and honest breakdown of Colorado's end to the 2019-20 season, you may struggle to find one that's fresher and more illuminating.

McKinley Wright IV dribbles during a home game vs. Utah on Jan. 12, 2020 (Nigel Amstock / CU Independent)

The Buffaloes, as players, coaches and fans alike can wearily recall, ended the season on a five-game losing streak; Colorado dropped its four final regular season games to UCLA, Cal Stanford and Utah, then were pummeled, 82-68, by Wazzu in the Pac-12 Tournament opener. If that wasn't disheartening enough, as the team retained hope that they'd indeed be taking part in the NCAA Tournament, the Big Dance in fact had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wright IV and the Buffs' manner of finding out the news was less than ideal. "It was tough," he told Yam and MacLean. "We found out on the bus coming back from Vegas. We saw that March Madness was canceled and it was crazy. We talked about it all summer — after losing in the NIT last summer, our goal was not only to reach the NCAA Tournament, but advance. We wanted to just get there, show that we belong and compete at a high level. It was heartbreaking for it to be canceled."

Listen to the full Inside Pac-12 Men's Basketball podcast with McKinley Wright IV via the link below:

During the Buffs' five-game losing streak, their fundamentals alluded them almost entirely. On the year, the Buffaloes on average held teams to a 41.4% make rate from the floor. That number was shot way north during Colorado's collapse during its final five games; during that time, the likes of UCLA, Cal, Stanford, Utah and Wazzu averaged a 47.3% conversion rate. Only once during that span did CU hold an opponent under 40% from the floor (March 7 at Utah; the Utes shot 39.7% in a 74-72 OT win). In terms of what the Buffaloes were shooting, their highest make rate percentage from the floor during that time was a 44.6% clip shot at home against UCLA on Feb. 22. Additionally alarming was the Buffaloes' robust three-point conversion rate allowed in their final five games. In terms of the 2019-20 season on the whole, opponents averaged a 34.2% make rate. From Feb. 22 onward Colorado allowed a 37.5% rate of conversion. Three opponents (UCLA, Cal and WSU) shot 40% or better from deep against the Buffs. CU's own ability to make three-pointers completely evaporated during this time.

Colorado's three-point conversion percentage: Feb. 22 - March 11 Opponent Date Three-point attempts / conversions Percentage UCLA Feb. 22 5-of-19 26.3 California Feb. 27 6-of-29 20.7 Stanford March 1 5-of-20 25 Utah March 7 7-of-28 25 WSU March 11 4-of-21 19

The aforementioned games featured the coldest five-game stretch of three-point shooting Colorado put together, at 23.2%. The prior low was from Nov. 24, when CU played Wyoming in Las Vegas, through Dec. 7, 2019 at Kansas. That five-game stretch saw the Buffs manage just a 27.1 shooting percentage from long range. The way Wright IV put it, consistently failing to shoot well from the floor wound up detracting from the Buffaloes' main staples: defending and rebounding. "We came to some team agreements on where the areas we struggled," he said. "Obviously, our defensive rebounding was terrible in the last five games including the Pac-12 opener. We came to an agreement that when guys weren't making shots or getting baskets, they didn't care about the defensive end anymore." "That's an area, for a veteran team, that we have to overcome and believe that we can win on the defensive end. Those two areas are things that have to travel with us every night, everywhere we go." During the Buffs' late-season collapse, they were out-rebounded in three out of five games. Wright IV mentioned that during Colorado's end-of-season exit interviews, there was a consensus about what needed to be improved for 2020-21. "As far as next year's plans, we know what it takes to win," he said. "Defense — that's the main focus. Defensive rebounding, which was a strong suit of ours through most of the season, but we lacked it late in the season. We knew it was an area we needed to improve upon." "Just having guys step up, believing in themselves and believing that they can make shots down the stretch — the mental toughness side is an area where we can improve."

