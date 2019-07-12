Here and now in mid-July, with the Colorado Buffaloes' Class of 2020 commit list at 13 strong, it seems a good time to take a step back and reflect on how head coach Mel Tucker and his staff have been doing overall in terms of recruitment.

Tucker has certainly benefitted from the recruiting he used to do while at Georgia — three commits, Jake Wray, Alvin Williams and Jayland Parker all hail from the Peach State.

The Buffs, thanks especially to the efforts of wideouts coach Darrin Chiaverini, have again done well in Texas, as Devin Grant, Keith Miller III, Chris Carpenter and Brendon Lewis are all Lonestar gets.

But what are the Buffaloes up to, and what's been their angle, in attacking in-state targets? For years Colorado has faced criticism from fans for not retaining enough in-state talent.

A combination of far from enough success on the gridiron and borderline laissez-faire efforts in recruiting Colorado talent are definitely culprits.

That said, Tucker and his staff have approached things differently in terms of getting to local recruits. In regards to that, time is always of the essence.

"When I send a name to coach Tucker and I say ‘this kid is about to get offered by everyone — offer him,’ the response from coach Mac used to be: ‘well we want to see him in camp,'" said coach Matt McChesney, owner of Six Zero Strength + Fitness in Centennial. "And then Nebraska would offer him, or UCLA, and CU would be the tenth offer or something! Now, coach Tucker and CU — they’ve taken the handcuffs off [coaches by saying:] 'if you think he can play, recruit him."

The evidence of that is not hard to find. The Buffs have been hard at work making sure they're getting to younger in-state guys earlier.

"Tucker and his staff has taken off with this. Coach Bobo [and CSU], they do it the way they do it, but [the Buffs] have taken off with not needing outside affirmation. They are going after guys that they think they play. They’ve offered Trey Zuhn, Chase Penry, Anthony Constanzo and Kaden Dudley and they’re all [not even] juniors. I’m pretty happy about that."

According to McChesney, whose facility in Centennial is a major hub for recruits from all over the state coming to work with he and his staff, the stakes for Colorado are high in terms of winning in-state battles. The Buffs face constant pressure from out of state institutions eager to poach away homegrown talent.

"Since signing period last year, and this is consistent, I’ve met with Notre Dame at my place three times," he said. "I’ve met with Ohio State at my place three times and on the phone all time time. Nebraska is there all the time. All the Pac-12 is in there all the time — they know they can get in here and get players."

The reality reflects a difference in the perception of high school football in the state of Colorado. The Buffs need to roll with the punches and be prepared to do battle in convincing kids to stay local.

"We were a fly-over state for so long — it’s changed, and I don’t know if it’s a good thing," McChesney said. "I feel like coaches might think they can just come here and find guys...My thing with coach Tucker was: ‘coach, don’t wait for outside affirmation...guys will leave. Not everybody’s going to stay in Colorado until we can put the kind of product on the field that the kids want to see. We have to offer them first."

Needless to say, the element of competition is there. But for Colorado, making an impression on the gridiron, especially this upcoming 2019 season, is of paramount importance and is a major piece of the puzzle if the Buffs want to be more consistent in securing commitments from in-state guys.

The fact that so many guys from the outside have pledged their services to CU is certainly encouraging, but for all intents and purposes, many watchful eyes are on the Colorado Buffaloes as the team prepares for the fall.

"The way that they can hit a home run is go beat CSU, go beat Nebraska and go beat Air Force," McChesney said. "You beat those teams, [and] it sets you to walk into conference play, go 4-4 and make a bowl game — that shows that we’re on the right transition up...Next year’s squad, they’ve got a really good chance."

Winning in 2019 has the potential to be the spearhead of Colorado's efforts in-state and around the country, something to solidify the genuine and widespread belief in Tucker and his goals for the football program.

"Colorado kids are going to start seeing these other kids from Texas and California getting the opportunity," he said. "For an example, Kole Taylor didn’t commit to CU but Caleb Fauria did — that puts a lot of pressure on Kole to make a decision. That’s what I like a lot. They are trying to find guys that want to be Buffs, not guys that want to be business majors and play at CU — born black and gold Colorado kids that want to go there and kick ass."