Similar to the matchup with Colorado State, the Buffs will have a massive size advantage in this one. However, they were unable to take advantage of it against the Rams and will need to find some more success inside in this matchup.

Miami doesn’t start anybody taller than 6-foot-7, so Colorado should have the three tallest players on the court at the start of the game in Cody Williams (6-8), Tristan da Silva (6-9) and Eddie Lampkin (6-11). However, da Silva and Lampkin both had poor games against Colorado State and never made the Rams uncomfortable with their size.

Despite Miami being so small, its defense doesn’t suffer all that much. The Canes aren’t an elite team on that end, but they can certainly hold their own. Jim Larranaga’s group is ranked 90th (out of 362) in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, and Miami is still allowing under 70 points per game.

How do the Hurricanes manage that, despite being so small? First, they pressure the ball very well on the perimeter. Miami is very disruptive on the perimeter with four starters averaging at least one steal per game. Wings Matthew Cleveland and Wooga Poplar are very long on the outside, and big man Norchad Omier is extremely active defending the pick-and-roll. The Canes are very comfortable bringing Omier up to the level of the screen and even having him switch onto quicker guards if necessary.

On the flip side, Colorado’s turnover problems are very well-documented at this point, but it will be a big key once again in this one. The Buffs’ turnover rate (19.7%) currently ranks 266th in college basketball, and that number just won’t cut it against a Miami group that feasts on live ball takeaways and transition opportunities. Giving the ball away obviously hurts the Colorado offense, but if you let a team that’s as athletic as the Hurricanes live in the open floor, they will score at will.

The 3-point battle on this end of the floor will be fascinating to watch. The Buffs don’t take many 3s at all (29.5% 3-point rate, 329th nationally), but they have knocked them down at a very good clip (41.8%, 3rd) so far this season. It’s hard for a team to lean so far into each extreme for a whole year, so it’s likely that one of those two things regresses to the mean. Do they stop making shots, or do they lean into their strength and start taking more 3s?

On the other end, Miami’s opponents are attempting shots from beyond the arc on a whopping 41.4 percent of their shot attempts, but they’re only making 25.7% of those 3s -- the ninth-best defensive mark in the nation. Part of that is good luck, of course, but part of it comes back to Miami’s ability to scramble out to shooters with elite length and athleticism all over the floor. A shot that may be wide open against some teams is just open against the Hurricanes, and that makes a difference. Does that affect the Buffs’ shooters in this one?

If the shots aren’t falling like they have been for Colorado, it must dominate the offensive glass. The Buffs have been a very good rebounding team, but that advantage abandoned them in Fort Collins. Miami’s defensive rebound rate is just 212th in college basketball, so it has been gettable on the glass all season. The Canes have given up double-digit offensive boards in seven of their eight games this season, so look for the Buffs to be aggressive trying to get extra possessions.

Another big key in this one: Miami doesn’t foul. At all. Its opponent free throw rate (20.2%) is the fourth best mark in the country, so don’t expect the Buffs to be at the line all that much in this one.

My one question for the Buffs coming into this game: what is their identity on offense? KJ Simpson has undoubtedly been their best player on that end this season, and the reps with Williams as the ball-handler have been increasingly productive of late. However, it still feels like they’re searching for who they are when they have the ball, and I think that’s evidenced by the three-point splits. Their strength has been knocking down shots, but they aren’t comfortable enough to lean into it.

We know that da Silva is a talented scorer, but Colorado hasn’t yet figured out how to keep him involved consistently as more than just a spot up option. There are too many stretches, even full halves at a time, where da Silva is nowhere to be found, sitting in the corner and waiting for his chance. Lampkin post-ups are a good button to push, but it feels like the possession is over once the big man gets the ball on the block right now, either via a shot attempt or a turnover. The one thing they’ve leaned on so far this year is their ball movement, but even that has disappeared when they play away from home. The Buffs have a high ceiling offensively right now, one that they have reached at times against lesser competition, but it still feels like they’re searching for the right blend to get to where they can go. I’m eager to see what routes they try to go on Sunday.