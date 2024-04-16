The tight end position was mostly absent from the Colorado offense last season.

Walk-on Michael Harrison was the only listed tight end that saw significant action, and even he was basically a slot receiver in Sean Lewis’ spread offense. Harrison rarely saw any blocking responsibility, and rarely even lined up on the end of the line of scrimmage as a traditional Y.

With the departure of Lewis and the insertion of Pat Shurmur as the new offensive coordinator, the Buffs know that they must tweak that style of offense to have greater success and maintain more balance in 2024. It’s a common assumption that Shurmur’s history and pedigree will help them achieve that.

“Coach Shurmur, you know he’s an NFL guy, he’s a West Coast guy,” Brett Bartolone, who is now coaching the Buffs’ tight ends, said. “His history over time has shown tremendous production out of his tight end rooms. So we’re gonna advertise that position and there’s just a multitude of things that they’re gonna have to be asked to do in the running game and in the throwing game. So we’re trying to detail that right now, and we’re embracing every single scheme, every single assignment that we have. We’re just trying to carve out those details.”