CUSportsNation.com

Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said in his postgame press conference that he doesn't even want to go back and watch the film from Saturday's 41-34 overtime loss to Oregon State.

Can you blame him?

After going up 31-3 early in the third quarter, the Buffaloes played awful the rest of the way, resulting in a deflating loss for Colorado.

The Buffs started the season 5-0 and had Pac-12 Championship aspirations; now Colorado is going to scrap and fight just to get bowl eligibility after losing three straight games.

"I would say that it's an extremely bad loss," MacIntyre said. "No doubt about it. One that we should have won cause we were up and should have put it away but didn't. It's extremely tough, no doubt."

MacIntyre gave plenty of credit to Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith and the Beavers for fighting back in the game.

"They really battled well -- came from behind and beat us," said MacIntyre. "That was a tough loss to say the least."

In the third quarter, the Beavers inserted Jake Luton in at quarterback, and he led Oregon State on a 17-play, 75-yard touchdown drive which cut the lead to 31-10. That was the moment when CU lost momentum, and as MacIntyre put it, CU didn't "sniff the end zone again."

"We were rolling, and I guess the wheels just rolled right off," said MacIntyre. "We just didn't play well enough. They made some plays, and we didn't there at the end ... We didn't get it done in overtime."

MacIntyre doesn't feel that the Buffs overlooked Oregon State but does feel that they got too comfortable with the lead over the Beavers, who came into Saturday's contest as one of the worst statistical defenses in all of the country.

"I don't think we were overlooking them," he said. "We had opportunities to go up even more and didn't ... I think we got up and maybe relaxed a second. That's probably what happened. Then we tried to crank it back up, but couldn't crank it back up enough.

Next up for Colorado is a Friday night road contest against Arizona.

"We're going to come back to work tomorrow," said MacIntyre. "Go and play Friday, and hopefully we play well and get the W. That's what we have to do."