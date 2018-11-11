Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-11 12:38:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Luckett wanted to see Colorado firsthand, and he loved it

Dbue2tl7qqqmwmntbtiq
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic wide receiver Tarik Luckett committed to Colorado before he ever visited campus. His commitment came just a day before he got to Boulder for an official...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}