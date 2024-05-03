Colorado continues to remain active in the transfer portal, which has been consistent since Deion Sanders took over the program, as the Buffs look to fill key post-spring needs.

One of those primary needs has been to bolster the defensive line, and on Friday the Buffs landed their third DL transfer of the spring in Louisville DT Tawfiq Thomas, who has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Thomas played 207 defensive snaps over 22 games the last two seasons for the Cardinals.

The former three-star prospect out of Tampa, Florida, is still waiting to breakthrough after logging 12 tackles with 0 tackles for loss the last two seasons.

But he gives Colorado another big body to develop upfront.

The Buffs previously landed Pitts defensive end Dayon Hayes and Ohio defensive tackle Rayyan Buell as spring transfers.

Overall, Thomas is the 11th spring transfer addition for the Buffs since April 21.