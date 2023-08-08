Colorado linebackers coach Andre' Hart sees the potential of his group, and if Colorado were to go to battle right now, Marvin Ham II would have a starting role.

Ham moved from Sam to Mike and the position switch is paying its dividends so far in camp. Clemson transfer LaVonta Bentley and Alabama transfer Demouy Kennedy are still strong presences in the group, but Ham’s performance so far in camp has shined a light on his game that he didn’t have prior.

“I tell Marvin all the time, I tried to get rid of him,” Hart said. “I did. I graded him every day tough and hard and he rose to the challenge and hats off to him. As a matter of fact, he’s one of my starters right now. If I had to go into a game right now, Marvin Ham from last year would be my Mike linebacker now."

As Ham has made a strong early impression, Kennedy’s Alabama roots have blended well with defensive coordinator Charles Kelly’s defense. Kennedy brings both speed and knowledge to the position. Hart pointed to a stop he made against RB Dylan Edwards as a standout moment so far in camp.