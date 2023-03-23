Center Lawson Lovering, guard Nique Clifford and forward Quincy Allen have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal four days after Utah Valley ended Colorado’s season, head coach Tad Boyle confirmed on Thursday per Pat Rooney of the Boulder Daily Camera.

Both Lovering and Clifford started for the majority of the season. Clifford’s career-high in points came against Oregon and his first career double-double was against Utah, both in the regular season. Clifford struggled to maintain consistency in the front court. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 5.9 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, and shot 37.4% from the field.

Similarly, Lovering's numbers in the frontcourt didn’t shine, but his size and length at center made him an important defensive asset for the Buffs. Lovering averaged 4.9 points this season, but in Colorado’s final game against Utah Valley, he recorded a career-high 21 points with seven rebounds.

Allen’s action with Colorado came later into the season. Boyle put him in late during games where Colorado was already assured the win such as in contests against Colorado State and North Alabama. Allen gradually played during more impactful moments, but his time on the hardwood was still very much limited. The most minutes he played in a single game was against USC (16 minutes), which was his highest scoring game with Colorado posting seven points.

Other than the USC game, he played five minutes or less in the other 10 games he participated in. Coming to Colorado, he was the Washington D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year who averaged 22.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, but his first year at CU was stunted by an injury.

Per Verbal Commits, freshman guard Amondo Miller Jr. and center Greg Gerhardt also entered the portal Wednesday.

As Tristan da Silva also explores draft options, Colorado is down six players. Rivals No. 24 four-star 2023 prospect Cody Williams is on his was to Boulder as well as No. 113 four-star Assane Diop, who played in Lakewood, Colorado. Three-star Courtney Anderson Jr. is also a part of the incoming 2023 class.