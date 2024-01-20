In front of a record sellout crowd at the CU Events Center, No. 5 UCLA used a brilliant fourth quarter to beat No. 3 Colorado, 76-68, and hand the Buffs their first loss in Pac-12 play.

The crowd of 11,338 fans in attendance Friday night in Boulder was the largest crowd in Colorado women’s basketball history, and just the fifth sellout overall. The previous four sellouts all came in NCAA Tournament games, with the most recent one coming back in 1995.

“How about 11,000 people showing up for these guys?” head coach JR Payne said. “So I’ll just start by saying, really proud of a lot of things that we did. Very, very disappointed and frustrated with our rebounding because I do think that determined the outcome of the game. But I mean, two heavyweights, two of the best teams in the country, first top 5 matchup (in CUEC history). I thought we competed on every single possession.

“I think our offense got stagnant, which we haven’t seen really at all this year, and then the defensive rebounding absolutely crushed us. But they’re a great team, very well coached, lot of talented players on the floor on both sides.”

The game started off as it should in a battle of two heavyweights, with both clubs trading haymakers. In the opening five minutes, the Bruins and the Buffs (15-2, 5-1 Pac-12) exchanged the lead seven times as the stars on both sides traded buckets. Coming out of the media timeout in the first, both defenses tightened up and dug in, forcing plenty of turnovers, but Frida Formann closed the quarter with three straight points to give the Buffs a 19-15 lead after one.

In the second, it was Payne’s squad that was able to get a bit of separation. The Buffs used an 11-3 run at the start of the second to get their biggest lead of the night, 27-18, but the Bruins quickly responded. UCLA (15-1, 4-1 Pac-12) slowly battled back over the course of the next six minutes led by its star Charisma Osborne. The senior guard scored six of her first-half leading 13 points towards the end of the second, cutting Colorado’s lead to just three at the half.

The third quarter was back and forth on the scoreboard, but the Bruins began to take control in one major area: rebounding. Seemingly every time the Bruins missed a shot, they pulled in the board and got another look, which was the difference as the Buffs constantly were held to just one shot on the other end.

Colorado did well to stay attached on the scoreboard, but was outrebounded 18-7 in the period, giving up 10 offensive rebounds. A Lauren Betts layup at the end of the quarter edged the Bruins out in front 49-48 heading to the fourth.