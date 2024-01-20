Late run pushes UCLA over Colorado in top 5 showdown
In front of a record sellout crowd at the CU Events Center, No. 5 UCLA used a brilliant fourth quarter to beat No. 3 Colorado, 76-68, and hand the Buffs their first loss in Pac-12 play.
The crowd of 11,338 fans in attendance Friday night in Boulder was the largest crowd in Colorado women’s basketball history, and just the fifth sellout overall. The previous four sellouts all came in NCAA Tournament games, with the most recent one coming back in 1995.
“How about 11,000 people showing up for these guys?” head coach JR Payne said. “So I’ll just start by saying, really proud of a lot of things that we did. Very, very disappointed and frustrated with our rebounding because I do think that determined the outcome of the game. But I mean, two heavyweights, two of the best teams in the country, first top 5 matchup (in CUEC history). I thought we competed on every single possession.
“I think our offense got stagnant, which we haven’t seen really at all this year, and then the defensive rebounding absolutely crushed us. But they’re a great team, very well coached, lot of talented players on the floor on both sides.”
The game started off as it should in a battle of two heavyweights, with both clubs trading haymakers. In the opening five minutes, the Bruins and the Buffs (15-2, 5-1 Pac-12) exchanged the lead seven times as the stars on both sides traded buckets. Coming out of the media timeout in the first, both defenses tightened up and dug in, forcing plenty of turnovers, but Frida Formann closed the quarter with three straight points to give the Buffs a 19-15 lead after one.
In the second, it was Payne’s squad that was able to get a bit of separation. The Buffs used an 11-3 run at the start of the second to get their biggest lead of the night, 27-18, but the Bruins quickly responded. UCLA (15-1, 4-1 Pac-12) slowly battled back over the course of the next six minutes led by its star Charisma Osborne. The senior guard scored six of her first-half leading 13 points towards the end of the second, cutting Colorado’s lead to just three at the half.
The third quarter was back and forth on the scoreboard, but the Bruins began to take control in one major area: rebounding. Seemingly every time the Bruins missed a shot, they pulled in the board and got another look, which was the difference as the Buffs constantly were held to just one shot on the other end.
Colorado did well to stay attached on the scoreboard, but was outrebounded 18-7 in the period, giving up 10 offensive rebounds. A Lauren Betts layup at the end of the quarter edged the Bruins out in front 49-48 heading to the fourth.
The Bruins controlled the championship rounds in the final 10 minutes. They continued their dominance on the boards, winning the rebounding battle 9-2 in the fourth quarter, but their execution on the offensive end was the difference. UCLA’s attack was potent down the stretch, as the Bruins shot 8 for 10 in the fourth quarter, and added in 10 free throws for good measure. A Kiki Rice three with 4:38 left ignited a 16-5 UCLA run that salted the game away in the final minutes.
“We just kind of got away from what works,” Payne said of the Buffs offense stalling out in the second half. “We’ve been preaching since last summer, pace, offensive pace, don’t let the ball stick anywhere, keep it moving, no matter what keep it moving. And I think we had a lot of possessions where the ball stuck.
“We were looking to be aggressive and looking to get downhill and looking to do certain things, but you can still keep the ball moving as you’re looking for those things, and we didn’t.”
The rebounding was indeed the difference, as the Bruins finished with a 44-27 advantage on the glass, and a dominant 27-9 showing in the second half. UCLA came into the game as the Pac-12 leader in rebounding margin and offensive rebounds, and backed that up by grabbing 18 second chances on Friday night.
“They’re really good at it,” Payne said. “If we weren’t exceptional in our discipline, boxing out and things like that, then this is what they do to people. Gotta be better next time.”
Foul trouble was also a story in Friday’s game, and likely played a part in UCLA’s offensive explosion in the fourth quarter. Five Buffs finished the game with at least four fouls, and Jaylyn Sherrod and Kindyll Wetta played a majority of the fourth quarter with four. Quay Miller eventually fouled out for the Buffs, and there were 46 fouls called in total over 40 minutes.
Sherrod led the Buffs in scoring with 17 points, and Formann wasn’t far behind with 16. In the end, Colorado couldn’t handle the two UCLA stars, Charisma Osborne and Lauren Betts. Osborne finished with a game-high 22 points, knifing into the paint at will and creating opportunities to score. Betts was too much to handle for the Buffs on the interior, dominating the lane and finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds, her eighth double-double of the season.
The Buffs have no time to sit and dwell on the loss, as they will turn around and host No. 6 USC and freshman prodigy JuJu Watkins on Sunday. Tipoff from the CU Events Center will be at 1 p.m.