Late run comes up short as Colorado falls to Oregon State
No. 4 Colorado entered Sunday afternoon’s top 25 tilt with No. 17 Oregon State looking for revenge. The Beavers knocked off the Buffs in Corvallis two weeks ago 68-62, and were ready to even the score. Oregon State had other ideas.
Behind some red hot shooting in the first half and suffocating defense throughout the day, the Beavers completed the sweep of the Buffs with a 65-59 victory that wasn’t as close as the final score indicates.
“I’m really proud of how we battled and competed and fought down the stretch of the game. I’m also probably equally frustrated with how we started the game,” head coach JR Payne said postgame. “I thought we got decent looks, but I also thought we kind of went back to taking ill-advised, early shots, which we know doesn’t work for us. So somehow, some way we weren’t prepared to execute the offense in the way it needed to be executed. Although, like I said we did get pretty good looks early, but it just felt kinda clunky early on. And obviously, the way they were getting open looks from three. The combination of a little bit clunky offense and open threes to really high-percentage shooters is not going to work very well against a really good basketball team.”
Despite any extra added fuel coming into Sunday’s game, the Buffs (20-4, 10-3 Pac-12) were out of rhythm from the start. Payne’s group wasn't playing with the usual pace and tempo that it usually does, and on top of that, it was missing a ton of uncharacteristic shots in the lane. Aaronette Vonleh started the game 1 for 8 from the floor, as she was unable to convert inside like she usually is against Oregon State’s size.
On the other end, the Beavers (20-3, 9-3) executed flawlessly. Star post Raegan Beers got involved early with four quick points, and then the OSU supporting cast started to leave its mark. Dicing up the Colorado defense with a barrage of screens and cuts, the Beavers continuously got easy bucket after easy bucket, extending their lead to nine at the end of the first.
The Buffs were unable to settle in to start the second, as Oregon State began to do a ton of damage from beyond the arc. Lily Hansford and Timea Gardner started the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers, pushing the lead to 15 in the blink of an eye. The Buffs were just trying to hang on until the half at that point, and for a good stretch of time, they were able to. A banked in 3-pointer from Frida Formann kickstarted an 8-0 Colorado run that cut the OSU lead to just 10 with a few minutes before half.
The next few minutes were arguably the most crucial in the whole game. Just when it looked like the Buffs were going to hang on before the half, Oregon State responded with four 3-pointers on their next four possessions to truly blow the game open, giving them a 44-24 lead at halftime.
“Totally (demoralizing). Totally,” Payne said about the final sequence of the half. “You battle and compete and get right back in the game, and then to hit three triples in a row? It takes a lot of work to come back. It takes physical energy, it takes mental energy to make that run. So yeah, that was tough for sure.”
The Beavers’ execution fell off just a little bit in the third quarter, but they still played soundly, keeping the Buffs from starting any type of run to get the crowd, and themselves, back into the game. Above all, the Buffs continued to struggle to convert their opportunities in the half court on offense, preventing them from applying any real pressure on OSU.
In the fourth, the Buffs made a furious rally. Colorado amped up the pressure defensively and Oregon State got a little passive, and the Buffs were slowly able to close the gap, getting as close as six points after a Maddie Nolan layup in the final minute, but it was too little too late and the Buffs dropped just their second home game of the season.
The story of the game for Colorado was its major struggle from the field. The Buffs finished the game shooting just 37% from the field, and missed plenty of layups and short, open jumpers along the way. On top of that, they made just three 3-pointers and shot just 8 for 14 from the free-throw line. Only two Buffs reached double figures Sunday, Jaylyn Sherrod with 14 and Aaronette Vonleh with 10. Sherrod didn’t record an assist in this one for the first time since her freshman year.
“It’s really studying the film,” Payne said about getting the offense back on track after Sunday’s game. “You know, what were we seeing here? What were we thinking here? To make sure we’re all totally on the same page because some of the shots you might think ‘Ah, that probably wasn’t a great shot for us.’ Do we all see that? Do we all recognize that? If so, let’s make sure we don’t take those types of shots early in the clock or things like that. It takes the entire program to take a really honest look at, what does the film tell us, and what are we going to do to make sure we don’t play like that again?”
Oregon State finished with four players in double figures, led by guard Talia von Oelhoffen with 18. Beers and Timea Gardiner added 12 each, and Beers collected 12 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season. Oregon State made 10 3-pointers for the game, but they were on fire from the outside in the first half. The Beavers shot 9 for 16 from 3-point range in the first half, including a 7-for-8 performance from beyond the arc in the second quarter.
The Buffs will now head out on the road again for a few weeks where they will take on three straight ranked opponents away from home. First up is a trip to Salt Lake City, where they will take on Alissa Pili and No. 20 Utah on Friday night. Tipoff of that one will be at 6 p.m. MST.