No. 4 Colorado entered Sunday afternoon’s top 25 tilt with No. 17 Oregon State looking for revenge. The Beavers knocked off the Buffs in Corvallis two weeks ago 68-62, and were ready to even the score. Oregon State had other ideas.

Behind some red hot shooting in the first half and suffocating defense throughout the day, the Beavers completed the sweep of the Buffs with a 65-59 victory that wasn’t as close as the final score indicates.

“I’m really proud of how we battled and competed and fought down the stretch of the game. I’m also probably equally frustrated with how we started the game,” head coach JR Payne said postgame. “I thought we got decent looks, but I also thought we kind of went back to taking ill-advised, early shots, which we know doesn’t work for us. So somehow, some way we weren’t prepared to execute the offense in the way it needed to be executed. Although, like I said we did get pretty good looks early, but it just felt kinda clunky early on. And obviously, the way they were getting open looks from three. The combination of a little bit clunky offense and open threes to really high-percentage shooters is not going to work very well against a really good basketball team.”

Despite any extra added fuel coming into Sunday’s game, the Buffs (20-4, 10-3 Pac-12) were out of rhythm from the start. Payne’s group wasn't playing with the usual pace and tempo that it usually does, and on top of that, it was missing a ton of uncharacteristic shots in the lane. Aaronette Vonleh started the game 1 for 8 from the floor, as she was unable to convert inside like she usually is against Oregon State’s size.

On the other end, the Beavers (20-3, 9-3) executed flawlessly. Star post Raegan Beers got involved early with four quick points, and then the OSU supporting cast started to leave its mark. Dicing up the Colorado defense with a barrage of screens and cuts, the Beavers continuously got easy bucket after easy bucket, extending their lead to nine at the end of the first.

The Buffs were unable to settle in to start the second, as Oregon State began to do a ton of damage from beyond the arc. Lily Hansford and Timea Gardner started the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers, pushing the lead to 15 in the blink of an eye. The Buffs were just trying to hang on until the half at that point, and for a good stretch of time, they were able to. A banked in 3-pointer from Frida Formann kickstarted an 8-0 Colorado run that cut the OSU lead to just 10 with a few minutes before half.

The next few minutes were arguably the most crucial in the whole game. Just when it looked like the Buffs were going to hang on before the half, Oregon State responded with four 3-pointers on their next four possessions to truly blow the game open, giving them a 44-24 lead at halftime.

“Totally (demoralizing). Totally,” Payne said about the final sequence of the half. “You battle and compete and get right back in the game, and then to hit three triples in a row? It takes a lot of work to come back. It takes physical energy, it takes mental energy to make that run. So yeah, that was tough for sure.”