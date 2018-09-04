CUSportsNation.com

Nate Landman's first start as a Colorado Buffalo was a success.

In Colorado's 45-13 win over Colorado State, Landman recorded 16 tackles (6 solo, 10 assisted), two tackles for loss and one interception.

His 16-tackle performance in Week 1 ties for the second-most tackles per game in the country and among Pac-12 players.

Last season, Landman played here and there, but his production really picked up late in the season as he played in 59 of his 79 overall defensive snaps in the last two games of the year. He recorded 17 tackles last year.

Landman was set to backup Drew Lewis and Rick Gamboa, but the Buffs moved Lewis to outside linebacker, which allowed Landman to move to the starting lineup. It's safe to say that the move was a smart one.

"He has been waiting for this game since the end of last year against Utah," Gamboa said of Landman. "He has been waiting almost a whole year so he was very excited going into this game. He knows what he can do, and as a defense, we know what he is capable of.

"We all trust him no matter what. We told him to just go out and play, play ball and have fun, and that is what he did. He had a hell of a game. We were all proud to see it, and we hope he keeps going from here."