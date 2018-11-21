CUSportsNation.com

Al Sermeno - KLC Fotos

1.) Cal is bowl eligible this season under Justin Wilcox. How good of a job has he done as the Bears' head coach?

It’s one of the quickest turnarounds defensively I’ve ever seen. Two years ago, this team was historically bad at stopping the run, and weren’t much better at playing the pass. Now they’ve got as many as 5 NFL level talents on defense, and are playing with as much confidence as any team in the country. Wilcox is doing it on defense with the prior regimes recruits, and has made the unit one of the best in the conference. While the offense hasn’t been much to speak of this year, it has to be said that the Bears play like an extension of their head coach. Wilcox is not the most loquacious guy in the world, but he’s confident and he knows what his plan is. His team has been playing like that, and when they do it well, they win.

2.) It seems that Cal had a quarterback carousel early in the season but have settled on Chase Garbers. What's your evaluation of him?

Not the most outwardly emotional guy, like Wilcox, but he’s confident in his ability. Solid enough arm, though there’s been times where he’s gotten too excited and overthrown or underthrown guys on deep ball. He can make plays with his feet, against USC he had an 82 yard run called back that showed that he’s not just a sit back in the pocket guy. He’ll keep the ball on read options, something the Bears need as they look to open up more holes for their backs. He’s still young, and needs to work on staying in the pocket longer to make throws, but he’s still a freshman with room to improve

3.) Who are the other top playmakers on Cal's offense?

Running back Patrick Laird is the best option here, as the Bears have leaned on Laird when they’ve needed yardage at key points this season. The senior captain hasn’t been as productive as he was a year ago, but he’s reliable in the passing game and can grind out yardage. Otherwise there haven’t been too many big playmakers for the Cal offense, as getting playmakers in this 2019 recruiting class is the biggest priority for the group. Two other players that stand out though are wideout Jordan Duncan, who’s set to be back this week and is the Bears’ best receiver when healthy, and Malik McMorris, the big fullback who the Bears will bring in for extra blocking or as a receiver near the goal line.

4.) What is your evaluation of Cal's defense? Where does that unit excel?

The Cal defense has been very good this year, but it could’ve been even better if Cameron Goode hadn’t gotten injured three games into the season. Goode looked like the Bears’ best defender during fall camp and gave the Bears someone to cover some of their deficiencies, in the pass rush game and as someone who could cover tight ends in the slot. Instead, they’ve adjusted, funneling plays to Jordan Kunaszyk and Evan Weaver, both who have been excellent downhill players, and relying on a confident secondary against the pass game. Weaver and Kunaszyk are both over 100 tackles on the year (next closest player is at 45 tackles), and the two have been consistent. Gerald Alexander has done an excellent job with the secondary, especially with Cam Bynum and Ashtyn Davis. Bynum’s capable of locking up a side of the field, and Davis has been an excellent tackler who can cover for mistakes with his speed (he won the Pac-12 110m hurdles in 2017)

5.) What is your score prediction and why?