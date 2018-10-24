To learn more about the USC Trojans, CUSportsNation.com caught up with Brenden Slaughter, writer for BeaversEdge.com on the Rivals.com Network. Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

1. Oregon State seems on its way to back-to-back one win seasons. How does this Beaver team compare to the trainwreck from last year?

Despite the Beavers heading for another potential 1-11 season, there’s a big difference between last year's’ squad and this year's. Simply put, the Beavers were in an impossible situation last year and this year, it’s almost like a year zero for Jonathan Smith. Between starting QB Jake Luton suffering a season ending injury four games into the season and former head coach Gary Andersen bolting after six games, the 2017 Beavers were doomed from the start. While it hasn’t always been pretty this season, particularly on defense, it’s clear that the Oregon State coaches are building something intriguing for the future. The Beavers lack the necessary depth and talent in several key positions and until the coaching staff has a couple recruiting cycles, it’s going to be marathon, not a sprint. While the Beavers had their worst game of the season last week against Cal, losing 49-7, I expect the Beavers to keep doing what they’ve done under Smith, and that’s compete for 60 minutes.

2. The Beavers haven't been able to figure out the quarterback position since Sean Mannion graduated. What's the situation like right now with Conor Blount and Jake Luton?

As it has been the norm for most of the season, the Beavers’ QB’s are banged up. Conor Blount is still in concussion protocol and his status for Saturday’s game is very much in question. Jake Luton on the other hand, has returned to practice and could be a game-time decision for Saturday. He’s been out since week three with a high-ankle sprain and hasn’t been able to regain his full mobility in the pocket yet. If neither are able to go, the next man up would be Jack Colletto, a true-sophomore from Camas, Washington, who’s played sparingly this season.

3. Colorado fans are very familiar with Brian Lindgren as he was the Buffs' offensive coordinator for several years. What's your take on how he's leading the offense from the booth?

It’s been a bit of a mixed bag this season. Lindgren has had his bright spots in terms of offensive execution (Ohio State and Washington State) but has also had several poor games as well (Arizona and Cal). Overall, I think Lindgren has exceeded expectations of a first year coordinator at a rebuilding program. Very few expected the Beavers to find their offensive footing so quickly, and while they haven’t been able to maintain it in every game, this is much improved from the Oregon State offense that Beaver fans saw during the Gary Andersen era. I think Lindgren is a smart and calculative offensive mind that compliments Smith’s offensive background very well.

4. What do the Beavers need to do in order to pull off the upset?

A lot… If this game was in Corvallis, I’d entertain this thought, but given that it’s in Boulder, the odds are certainly stacked against the Beavers. Colorado has one of the most unique home field advantages in the country with the elevation and stadium that puts the fans right on top of the field. The only way that I can see this game being close is if the Beavers control the time of possession with Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce, in addition to having Jake Luton back at the helm. If they do all that and happen to force the Buffs into some turnovers, they could make a game of it.

5. What's your score prediction and why?