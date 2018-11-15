CUSportsNation.com

Know the Foe: How good is Utah QB Jason Shelley?
To learn more about the CU Buffs upcoming opponent, we chatted with Alex Markham, publisher of UteNation.com on the Rivals.com Network. Check out the Q&A below!
MORE: *** Coaching Rumor Mill Thread ***
Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
1.) Utah needs to beat Colorado and then need Arizona State to lose to either Arizona or Oregon to win the Pac-12 South. What are the chances, in your opinion, that the Utes win the South?
Well first off, Colorado always worries me, when it comes to the Utes. It doesn’t matter their record, the game is never easy. As for the Utes being reliant on ASU to lose one game, I think the chances of that happening are high. The Sun Devils are kind of Jekyll and Hyde—I mean, UCLA, almost beat them—so if Utah wins on Saturday, I REALLY like Utah’s chances. Neither Oregon or Arizona will be gimme. However, when it comes to November, Ute fans are starting to believe they’re cursed.
2.) The Utes' win against Oregon last week was impressive. Tell us about Utah's replacements of QB Tyler Huntley and RB Zach Moss.
It was definitely impressive, but the overall numbers and win, hiding one glaring thing: red zone woes. Armand Shyne is a talented running back, but he’s no Zack Moss. He either needs to run it outside or he needs a sizable hole up the middle, to make things happen. He’s also not as physical of a back as Moss, although he can take a hit and maintain his balance. Utah’s kicker was 6-6 on fields last week, and most of those came because Shyne’s running style was neutralized in the red zone. So ultimately, when Shyne gets a head of steam, look out, he’ll run wild. If he has to create yards at the LOS on his own, that’s advantage Colorado.