CUSportsNation.com

To learn more about the CU Buffs upcoming opponent, we chatted with Alex Markham, publisher of UteNation.com on the Rivals.com Network. Check out the Q&A below! MORE: *** Coaching Rumor Mill Thread *** Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

USA Today

1.) Utah needs to beat Colorado and then need Arizona State to lose to either Arizona or Oregon to win the Pac-12 South. What are the chances, in your opinion, that the Utes win the South?

Well first off, Colorado always worries me, when it comes to the Utes. It doesn’t matter their record, the game is never easy. As for the Utes being reliant on ASU to lose one game, I think the chances of that happening are high. The Sun Devils are kind of Jekyll and Hyde—I mean, UCLA, almost beat them—so if Utah wins on Saturday, I REALLY like Utah’s chances. Neither Oregon or Arizona will be gimme. However, when it comes to November, Ute fans are starting to believe they’re cursed.

2.) The Utes' win against Oregon last week was impressive. Tell us about Utah's replacements of QB Tyler Huntley and RB Zach Moss.