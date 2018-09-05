Know the Foe: How good is Nebraska's Adrian Martinez?
To learn more about the Buffs' upcoming foe, CUSportsNation.com chatted with Husker Online publisher Sean Callahan. Check the Q&A out below.
1. What is the vibe around the program after the Akron game being cancelled? Do you think this puts Nebraska at a disadvantage, considering Colorado has played a game?
Callahan: "It’s really been an interesting debate on what losing the Akron games means for Nebraska. There was such a level of disappointment Saturday and Sunday not having that game, but luckily this coaching staff has dealt with having a canceled game three years in a row. At UCF they had a game canceled the last two season because of a hurricane. I still think it’s not an ideal situation though to play your first game under a new coaching staff against a quality Power Five opponent like Colorado who already has one game in."