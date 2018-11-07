Know the Foe: Can Gardner Minshew lead WSU past Colorado?
To learn more about Colorado's upcoming opponent, CUSportsNation.com chatted with WazzuWatch.com publisher Scott Hood, who breaks down the Cougars ahead of Saturday's matchup in Folsom.
1.) Washington State is the Pac-12's only chance at reaching the College Football Playoff. What are the odds that the Cougars can make the CFP, in your estimation?
The Cougars are ranked No. 8 in the CFP rankings, so they have a shot, but they need plenty of help to eventually finish in the top four. In fact, I've heard more than one national analyst contend WSU needs "chaos" to make the playoff. Alabama, Clemson, and an undefeated Notre Dame are shoo-ins. Thus, you have Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State and others battling for the fourth spot. Right now, I would say the odds are long. With one loss already, WSU has little margin for error. They must run the table, including winning the Pac-12 championship game, and carry a 12-1 record into Selection Sunday (Dec. 2) to have any chance. A second loss will be fatal.
2.) What's your take on WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew? Is he just a product of the air raid system? His stats are impressive.
All Air Raid quarterbacks are, to some extent, a "product of the Air Raid system" because the scheme is so ingenious as far as getting receivers open. However, what separates the average/good Air Raid QBs from the great ones are things like accuracy, decision making and leadership qualities. Even NFL scouts and executives are finally realizing this after years of dismissing Air Raid QBs as "products of the system." Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield are turning heads. And so is Minshew, albeit not at the same NFL level. Minshew has the physical tools to succeed at the major college level. Above all, his accuracy is uncanny. He is completing close to 71 percent of his passes and his TD-to-INT ratio is almost 4-to-1 (27-7). He is rarely rattled in the pocket and everybody associated with the WSU program will tell you his leadership skills are off the chart. Combine all that with a very deep WR corps and you have the recipe for success.
---
