Colorado 2020 WR commit Keith Miller III was joined earlier this week by CU's own Darrin Chiaverini, who stopped by the chateau Miller in The Colony, TX. for a final in-home visit with the 6-foot-5, 215-pound recruit and soon-to-officially-be Buffalo. Miller III below recaps how things went as he begins looking ahead to joining the Buffs.

Darrin Chiaverini and Keith Miller during the former's recent home visit with Miller (Keith Miller III / Twitter)

The way Miller put it, he, Chiaverini and the Miller clan kept it casual while also beginning to look ahead to May 31 of next year, when Keith reports to Boulder. “It was great just having a good talk with him and my family," Miller said. "My family is comfortable with me going to Colorado and they know I made the right decision. It was good chatting it up one more time before I sign and he was just telling me that he lost his three top receivers and that spots are open. When I go out there, hopefully I can work to get a starting spot on next year’s team.” That about sums it up, indeed. Tony Brown, Laviska Shenault and K.D. Nixon, CU's top three WRs in terms of TDs, receptions and yards, are all gone. While Miller certainly doesn't look over the likes of Dimitri Stanley, Jaylon Jackson, Maurice Bell, Vontae Shenault and Co. — aka the young corps of WRs that will all be expected to step up big time in 2020 — he spoke a lot about what none of those players, at the end of the day, possess: height.

Great Home visit with Coach Chev! Excited for the future in Boulder. #GoBuffs 🐃 pic.twitter.com/vAfxu6NycN — KM3 (@KeithMillerIII) December 12, 2019