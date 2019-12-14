Keith Miller III recaps home visit with Darrin Chiaverini
Colorado 2020 WR commit Keith Miller III was joined earlier this week by CU's own Darrin Chiaverini, who stopped by the chateau Miller in The Colony, TX. for a final in-home visit with the 6-foot-5, 215-pound recruit and soon-to-officially-be Buffalo.
Miller III below recaps how things went as he begins looking ahead to joining the Buffs.
The way Miller put it, he, Chiaverini and the Miller clan kept it casual while also beginning to look ahead to May 31 of next year, when Keith reports to Boulder.
“It was great just having a good talk with him and my family," Miller said. "My family is comfortable with me going to Colorado and they know I made the right decision. It was good chatting it up one more time before I sign and he was just telling me that he lost his three top receivers and that spots are open. When I go out there, hopefully I can work to get a starting spot on next year’s team.”
That about sums it up, indeed. Tony Brown, Laviska Shenault and K.D. Nixon, CU's top three WRs in terms of TDs, receptions and yards, are all gone.
While Miller certainly doesn't look over the likes of Dimitri Stanley, Jaylon Jackson, Maurice Bell, Vontae Shenault and Co. — aka the young corps of WRs that will all be expected to step up big time in 2020 — he spoke a lot about what none of those players, at the end of the day, possess: height.
Daniel Arias, entering his junior campaign, will be the tallest incumbent WR for Colorado, standing at 6-foot-4. Shenault is 6-foot-2 but other than that, out of the aforementioned bunch, no one else is taller than 6-foot flat.
In other words, Miller III, when he arrives in Boulder, will be the tallest wideout on the roster.
Brenden Rice stands at 6-foot-3, so he'll certainly be fitting the bill of the tall WRs capable of overpowering DBs on routes and on deep balls, as well, yet every inch matters when it comes down to beating defenders on jump balls or in general.
"When I get (to Boulder), I better be ready to work — I’ll have a lot of opportunities to play as a true freshman," he said. "(The Buffs) don’t have a lot of tall WRs like myself. I think spots will open if I just go out there and work.”
Getting back to his time with Chiaverini, Miller spoke about how at the end of the day, it was just as important for the Buffs to connect and resonate with his family, namely his mom, in addition to him.
“Coach Chev, coach Johnson and coach Tucker — just them all being honest with my family, telling (my mom) the truth, that’s the main thing. She didn't want to be lied to — (they) gained (her) trust.”