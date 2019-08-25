Having seen just 64 snaps with the offense in 2018, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Kutsch has a chip on his shoulder and is ready to prove himself this season.

When the Buffaloes released a preemptive depth chart earlier this week, solidifying the starters who will take first snaps versus Colorado State on August 30, junior OL Kary Kutsch emerged atop the list at the left guard position.

Kutsch noted his lack of lengthy game experience but said that the work he's done in camp has put him in a good spot to transition into games.

“We get so many reps so it builds confidence in you at fall camp," he said. Obviously there’s differences between real time and fall camp so I definitely think I have a point to prove.”

For Kutsch, the road to securing a starting spot on offense began back in the spring, when under Chris Kapilovic, the offensive linemen at Colorado got to work, a long grind of preparation, on and off the field, to be ready for Colorado State.

“He’s intense," Kutsch said. "He doesn’t care who you are, he expects the same out of the threes as the ones. He doesn’t care if you’re a fifth-year senior or a true freshman, he’s going to push you the same and force you to be great.”

Kapilovic's hardnose methods have paid off, as Kutsch made major strides between spring, the start of fall camp and now.

“He became the most consistent," Kapilovic said of Kutsch. "Casey [Roddick] had an injury, so that set him back a little but and I just felt like Kary was consistent where other guys had some peaks and valleys.”

Writing off Kutsch as the greenhand on the offensive line would be incorrect. He played in all 12 games for Colorado last season, and although his continuous time on the line was sparse, he saw good special teams action. Furthermore, he played a year at Butte College in 2017, earning first-team All-California Community College Region I honors.

"He played at a junior college so at least he’s played some games and a college level so that’s a help there for him," Kapilovic noted.

At the end of the day, Kutsch will have to earn his chops the good old fashioned way, by performing up to par in games.

"There’s only one way to get game experience and he has to feel good about knowing he has guys next to him that have been there so they can help him out on the field," Kapilovic said.