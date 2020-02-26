New Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell, upon being introduced on Monday publicly by CU, admitted he's got a tough, time sensitive task ahead of him in assembling a new assistant coaching staff around him. With the Buffs less than three weeks away from commencing Spring practices, time is of the essence as Dorrell looks to get a full unit of subordinates. But as he indicated on Monday, that job of his very well may be partially taken care of for him. This week, Dorrell said he plans to interview Colorado's current assistant coaches left from Mel Tucker's previous staff.

Buffs head coach Karl Dorrell (Cliff Grassmick / CUBuffs.com)

Dorrell said on Monday that he'd immediately begin meeting with the Buffs' current assistants as well as figure out who he'll ultimately keep on staff. "We'll get right into interviewing the guys that were highly recommended, which are the guys that are here. I do need to work fast on building the staff. I feel it's fair for me to get a chance to visit with (the current assistants) first and then we'll kind of go from there. It'll probably be a process of over this week." The way it sits right now, Dorrell has a lot of capable coaches directly in front of him who he'll likely consider keeping on. Darrin Chiaverini, Tyson Summers, Brian Michalowski and Darian Hagan all have earned their keep at Colorado, some longer than others. Regardless, Dorrell hanging on to them could turn out to be prudent moves.

Darrin Chiaverini...

...was a candidate to land the head coaching job himself. Dorrell was Chiaverini's position coach when the latter was a WR at Colorado from 1995-98, during which time the former was also CU's offensive coordinator. With the way Chiaverini develops his WRs and consistently keeps his room competitive and full of talent, he's an obvious choice to retain, given his CU roots and recruiting prowess. It seems almost inevitable that there will be some fallout in terms of the Buffaloes losing 2020 signees, but keeping Chiaverini onboard seems a good move for the sake of stabilizing the incoming talent.

Brian Michalowsi...

...arguably was the most impressive first-year assistant that Tucker ended up bringing in. He was very solid on the recruiting front in 2020. When we talk about why Chiaverini is so successful, no coach currently at CU rings as many bells in terms of relatability, youthful vigor and just someone who quickly can resonate with recruits and be someone they want to play for, as does Michalowski. Michalowski was already well into identifying his target guys for 2021 when Tucker ditched town. Keeping him on would be smart. He's proven to be an adept good recruiter whose room of OLBs looks like it'll be stronger than it was last season.

Tyson Summers...

...deserves a good deal of credit. I think a lot of people criticized him for his quality control background and ultimately a tangible lack of experience in strict play calling. He was dealt a tough hand in 2019 thanks to merciless injuries to the secondary as well as youth in general. But for all of Colorado's defensive shortcomings, that unit was asked to do a hell of a lot, especially when the temperamental offense was struggling. I consider CU's victories over Stanford and UW to be prime examples of the improvements the Buffs, and Summers individually, made over the span of the season. As time went on, Summers really developed a knack for pressuring QBs via cornerback blitzes. His third down schemes as the season progressed became very effective. All in all, Summers to me is a guy who entered an unfavorable situation, battled some adversity, got to know his players, their strengths and shortcomings, and became a better DC through it.

Darian Hagan...

...is a guy you'd think would be likely to stay and if you're Dorrell, someone you certainly want to keep around. Hagan has coached four 1,000-yard rushers in career as RBs coach at CU (2006-2010, 2016-present), with Alex Fontenot seeming like a potential candidate to be his fifth in 2020. Hagan is really popular within his room — the RBs adore him. He also was pivotal in getting Ashaad Clayton to put pen to paper with the Buffaloes and has overseen the development of the likes of Phil Lindsay, Travon McMillian, now Fontenot and others. And then, oh yeah, there's the matter of him being a program legend!

