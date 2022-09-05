Colorado’s quarterback strategy entering this week is just as elusive as it was last week with head coach Karl Dorrell providing minimal details in his press conference Monday.

“We do have a plan we talked about and we worked through it,” he said. “We will not discuss that plan today with you guys, but we do have a plan moving forward. We know that both of those guys still need a lot of work. They both had issues in the game, but we do have a plan in place.”

Maybe this Wednesday, the next availability, he’ll expand more on the QB plan between Brendon Lewis and J.T. Shrout, but until then most of his comments Monday involved scouting Air Force and the path towards collective improvement.

Air Force annihilated Northern Iowa on Saturday, displaying their offensive potential in putting up 582 rushing yards, 109 pass yards and 6 touchdowns. The Falcons truly ran all over Northern Iowa with QB Haaziq Daniels (12 carries for 107 yards and a TD) and RB Brad Roberts (8 for 114 and a TD) leading the way. The offense also produced three 70-plus yard touchdown runs from Roberts, RB Jalen Johnson and WR Dane Kinamon.

“It's going to be really important for us to shore up our issues and continue to work on some game-planning aspects of how to stop a very, I would say the, top rushing offense in the country right now,” Dorrell said.

Colorado has plenty of issues to shore up in all three areas coming off its 38-13 loss to TCU on Friday night. On all accounts, Dorrell acknowledged that they need to put their players in better positions to be successful.

“We saw and [it] was evident in the game with the team was we could have played a lot better,” he said. “We made some mistakes. There were some coaching mistakes too. We all felt, we know, there was a level of investment with everyone about that. We've all took ownership in that.”

Moving forward, the emphasis defensively this week includes developing schemes to diminish Air Force’s run game. The Buffs know they need to be creating a gap-sound and assignment-sound across the board to take on Air Force’s triple option.

TCU stopped the Buffs from stampeding anywhere on their gridiron with their impactful second half-adjustments. On that note, one of the Air Force staff's fortes are its in-game adjustments, according to Dorrell.

“So it's going to be a chess match in terms for what we can provide. We can't be lined up in the same front every time because they'll eventually get to some answers for that,” he said.

Air Force did a solid job on Saturday creating turnovers with safety Camby Goff’s first career interception and ILB TD Blackmon’s forced fumble.

Offensively, the Buffs just need to find ways to score. This begins with simply making better coaching decisions and utilizing more effective schematic approaches.

On Saturday, the efficacy of Colorado's supposed “new” plan at quarterback will of course be in the spotlight.

“We're going to have a good plan,” Dorrell said. “We're going to execute that plan the best we can and we're going to put our guys in the best positions that they can be in, given their skill sets and really go forward with a great plan of attack this Saturday.”

Dorrell continued, “nothing really to [divulge] from last week's game to this week's game because it's kind of different. … It’s a spread offense to now it's a everything's packed in so it's there's no similarities from the different styles so that's our preparation this week is going to be a lot more different than it was particularly going against TCU.”

Notes:

During tight end Brady Russell’s and Quinn Perry’s press conference on Saturday, Russell said this statement: “I saw way too many heads drop. I saw too much defeat when we were still very much a part of the game, and if we started executing like we did in the first half then we could have made it a game very easily. …That’s why I am so mad right now. We had too many people give up and that’s not the team we formed this offseason.”

Dorrell thought Russell’s analysis was “kind of over-dramatized” and he spoke with both players yesterday due to their comments to the media. “I felt that they felt that it was out of context, but that's frustrations. I wanted them to be frustrated, we did not play well in the second half to get a chance to win that game and the frustration is that we expect to be better.”