News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 13:31:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Karl Dorrell's hands-on recruiting methods sticking out to 2021 Texas QB

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

A few days ago, three-star 2021 quarterback Kyron Drones picked up an offer from the Buffaloes.Drones did not tag any coaches upon announcing his offer from the Buffs on Twitter, so initially, ther...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}