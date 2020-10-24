CUSportsNation - Karl Dorrell recaps Colorado's Saturday scrimmage

Colorado conducted its second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday at Folsom Field and head coach Karl Dorrell reviewed how it went this morning. Below are key notes and quotes from Dorrell.

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Dorrell notes that it was a slow day for the offense while CU's defense performed well:

“The efficiency was a little bit different. There were a few big plays that you saw in the course of the scrimmage. I would say the consistency and the efficiency was a little bit up and down. It was one of those days where I felt the defense stepped up and did a nice job in containing the offense. I feel great as a head coach knowing that we have a defense that’s gotten better to do those types of things and build off the success that they had late in the season last year. It’s good to know that the defense had a pretty good, solid day."

Dorrell singled out a few players for their performances on Saturday:

“Some guys that flashed — Jaren Mangham had a couple TD runs today. I think he did a nice job in the run game. La’Vontae Shenault had a couple nice plays, Chris Carpenter had a couple nice plays, Dimitri Stanley had a couple nice plays — it was spread out pretty good. Brady Russell had a nice couple catches today and had some runs after (the catch).”

Colorado true sophomore tailback Jaren Mangham (Courtesy of CU athletics)