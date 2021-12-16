Karl Dorrell on CU's offensive coordinator hunt: 'We're really close'

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell took time to provide an update on his ongoing search for an offensive coordinator during his national signing day press conference Wednesday.

“I know that everybody probably has a level of stress about who is the OC and all that," he said. "We're really close on that decision. I feel very good about where we're at, you know, in that process right now."

Shortly after the Buffaloes' season-ending loss to Utah on Friday, Nov. 26, Dorrell relieved Darrin Chiaverini of his offensive playcalling duties the following Sunday.

By the end of CU's 4-8 2021 campaign, its offense had turned in a historically bad year-long performance.

The Buffaloes averaged 18.8 points per game, which was the second-worst by a CU team since 1984; Colorado's 257.4 yards per game were the lowest seen since 1964 and on the year, Chiaverini's unit was held under 200 yards of total offense on four separate occasions.

Chiaverini, who had served on CU's coaching staff since 2016, working under Mike MacIntyre, Mel Tucker and then Dorrell, also oversaw the Buffs' wide receivers.

With the vast majority of Colorado's Class of 2022 signed, sealed and delivered, Dorrell's attention can shift more fully to identifying who his next offensive coordinator will be, a hire that has the potential to set the tone for the Buffs football program over the next few seasons.

While Dorrell will need to hire someone to coach Colorado's wideouts as well as determine the future of interim offensive line coach William Vlachos vs. hiring another full-time for the position, the coordinator search remains atop his priority list.

"I think we've got some really good guys out there that have been very productive in the current offenses that are up for this job," Dorrell said. "They're very intriguing and I am excited as we continue through this process.”