Karl Dorrell & Danny Langsdorf pleased with Brendon Lewis' first start
Across the Colorado fan base and likely to a certain degree amongst CU's coaching staff, the performance of freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis has served as a primary talking point in recapping last Friday's season-opening win over Northern Colorado.
Put simply, Lewis didn't exactly dazzle in his first career start, not in the same way he did last December in the Valero Alamo Bowl, when he entered the game in relief of Sam Noyer and quickly proceeded to spark the Buffs' offense to a few touchdown drives.
After the Buffaloes defeated UNC, 35-7, Lewis had gone 10-of-15 through the air with 102 yards and a touchdown.
He also rushed the ball eight times for 55 yards in the win.
While fans seemed quick to jump on Lewis for failing to pull the trigger and heave the ball downfield at times, for Colorado's coaches, seeing their second-year freshman avoid any turnovers or interceptions was more important.
"I thought he played well," Karl Dorrell said. "He took care of the football, he didn’t throw any errant passes, if he didn’t like any of the progressions, he got the ball out of bounds and that’s what you have to do with a young quarterback. Sometimes that’s hard to train for a young quarterback who thinks he can make every play."
"I think from that standpoint, he showed a level of decision-making that was pretty good. Obviously, he’s got a lot of stuff to clean up and he knows that. By watching the tape, he feels like we left some plays on the field, for sure. I thought overall though, he played pretty well.”
Lewis himself was quick to identify the need to get the ball out his hands faster in the future but in terms of positives, he listed his one touchdown pass of the night, a 17-yard strike thrown to fellow freshman Montana Lemonious-Craig as Lewis escaped the pocket and rolled right.
“I’ve just got to get the ball out faster — that’s what I’ve been working on this week," he said. "But otherwise, I thought I did good with my legs, extending plays and I threw a touchdown to Montana. I feel like I’m going to get better and better as each week goes on.”
Scouting out the Bears was discussed the length before Friday's game and specifically, how the Buffs would respond in terms of making adjustments in accordance with what they saw on both sides of the ball.
Northern Colorado wound up running with some defensive schemes that came as a surprise to CU, something Lewis had to navigate in his first career start and which contributed to Lewis' hesitancy at times with the ball.
“We played a defense that was quite different than we prepared for, so I think there were some unscouted looks that got him caught up a little bit," quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf said.
"There wasn’t anything major — I don’t think that’s going to be a big problem for him, I just think early in the game he got a little confused with a couple of looks that we hadn’t seen. Once we settled in after the second drive, I thought he played really solid.”
Langsdorf echoed Dorrell's comments regarding Lewis' ability to escape the pocket and throw the ball away when it was warranted.
In other words, having a freshman quarterback display a hesitancy at times seems like a better problem to have than one who is reckless from the get-go.
“We don’t want him in there being a turnover machine and trying to jam balls into tight windows at all," Langsdorf said. "We’ll take holding the ball a little bit over a turnover every time. I don’t think that’s a huge problem for him at all. I just think he was safe with his decisions. We want him to be aggressive but also not careless, so I think game experience will be huge for him. It's something that you can’t simulate.”
Granted, Lewis' final stats were modest and he didn't attempt too many long shots downfield.
That said, had Lewis connected on a handful of deep shots that he ultimately missed, the conversation surrounding his first start could have been far different — more flattering, to be specific.
At the end of the day, Langsdorf thinks Lewis' performance wasn't a disappointment and can be improved upon moving forward.
“I think there were two throws — one read and one throw — that he missed," Langsdorf said. "If he hits those two, he probably goes from 100 yards passing to 200 yards real quick. He had an open corner (route) that he threw a little wide and then he had an inside slot route that he missed a read on. But if he hits both of those, those are probably a good 50-yards a piece plays."
"I thought he did a good job not turning the ball over. He’s going to be a guy that’s going to scramble here and there and make plays with his legs, but playing a little bit faster will help everybody on our offense...All in all, I thought it was a good first start for a young guy.”