Karl Dorrell challenging younger players to step up as leaders for CU

During the Buffs' fall camp back in August, Karl Dorrell announced that he'd be using weekly captains as opposed to tapping a handful of players with that responsibility for the season.

Dorrell also made note of a 20-plus-strong leadership council within the Buffs' locker room, comprised of players from all classes, freshman to seniors.

So far in 2021, Colorado's weekly captains have largely been predictable.

Senior linebacker Nate Landman has been a captain in five of six games for the Buffs; junior cornerback Mekhi Blackmon has served as a captain four times; while junior tight end Brady Russell has been tapped as a captain for three games.

But there has been room for younger players to assume a position of leadership in a given week's practice, and, as a result, on gameday.

Second-year freshmen Brendon Lewis and Christian Gonzalez, two members of CU's 2020 class that have seen the field extensively since arriving in Boulder, have also earned weekly captain positions for the Buffs this year (Lewis three times, Gonzalez twice).

Both players are on CU's aforementioned leadership council and Dorrell is hoping Colorado's other underclassman players can emulate their example from a leadership perspective.

"There’s no age standard to become a leader," Dorrell said. "That’s something that I’m trying to encourage a team that has such a youthful group — let’s not wait to be a senior to believe, You don’t have to be a senior or junior or sophomore. Leadership takes guys doing the right things, keeping guys accountable to doing the right things...we need more guys to step up and do those things.”