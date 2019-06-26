Colorado has landed a commitment from JuCo (Kilgore, TX.) TE product Luke Stillwell. CU was Stillwell's first Power 5 offer and he unofficially visited CU leading up to this past weekend, where he said he had a blast.

"It went great," he said. I love the campus and it was truly a great sight to see. I had a great time going around and seeing everything Boulder had to offer."

Stillwell played high school through college but transitioned to tight end when he joined the Kilgore Rangers of the Southwestern Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC). He was recruited by Colorado tight ends coach Al Pupunu.

His time in junior college seems to have paid off for him. Now he'll be inserted into an offensive system that plans on using guys of his stature (he weighs just over 220 pounds now) as pass-catchers and also blockers.

Stillwell said that Baylor had been coming after him hard and close to the time of his unofficial to CU, Texas Christian issued him a scholarship offer, too.

By all indications, Stillwell's visit to Colorado sold him.

"After the visit, I could definitely tell that they are a football team that is looking to start making big runs and win football games," he said. "They coaching staff that they have right now is something special."

Stillwell will have four years of eligibility, three with the Buffs, to play.